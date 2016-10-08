Someone Calls This Funky Place: Home!

If you're looking for a hip modern design with bold and bright colours, you've come to the right place. This radically renovated terraced townhouse in Washington, D.C is a funky space called home for a couple in their mid-70s. The couple have an affinity for the arts, and their passion shows in the creative interior design of the Salt & Pepper House. The architects from Kube Architecture have done an awesome job in creating a personalised home that matches the clients's needs and desires.

We hope you will find some interesting ideas and refreshing inspiration for your home through this tour. Please don't forget to leave us some feedback in the end. Now, let's have a look at this beautiful home shall we?