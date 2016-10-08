Someone Calls This Funky Place: Home!

If you're looking for a hip modern design with bold and bright colours, you've come to the right place. This radically renovated terraced townhouse in Washington, D.C is a funky space called home for a couple in their mid-70s. The couple have an affinity for the arts, and their passion shows in the creative interior design of the Salt & Pepper House. The architects from Kube Architecture have done an awesome job in creating a personalised home that matches the clients's needs and desires.
We hope you will find some interesting ideas and refreshing inspiration for your home through this tour.
Although the facade looks like a classic example of heritage architecture, don't let the outward appearances fool you. What seems like a conservative grey building on the outside actually has plenty of colourful, funky surprises inside. The traditional facade gives us a hint of its modern interiors with the bright orange framed front door. This eye-catching detail is a good introduction for what is yet to come.
The heart of the home is an airy, spacious area where the living room and kitchen are located. Designed to double height space, it reminds us of New York's lofts. The bright contrasting colours are a distinctive detail of this space. Orange, purple, green, and red combine perfectly with black, gray and white. There's plenty of wall space for more artwork, and an open kitchen finds its feet beneath a mezzanine framed in glass and structural steel.
We love that the design of this house emphasizes open spaces. Pictured here we can see that the tinted glass sliding door when left open, connects the interiors with the beautiful backyard outside. The architects have also custom built a pair of indoor-outdoor benches with matching sets of chairs so that the outside mirrors the inside, and continuity is created.
The retro mezzanine owes its bold personality to the 60s-style armchairs and daring barely-there glass and steel balustrade, It's a transitional space, visually linking the downstairs living area with the upstairs rooms, while creating a place to rest and enjoy the outdoor views. Other than that, the mezzanine also creates more space and light in the house.
Here we get a closer look at what the mezzanine floor contains. It's a vibrant study area with an exquisite design armchair and a suspended library. The bright apple green wall strikes a stimulating contrast with the rich red armchair and the velvety grey carpet, creating a vibrantly lively atmosphere. With this colour palette, it will be hard to fall asleep!
This bedroom sees many different combinations of styles. Hence, we've decided to label it as eclectic. As you can see, the concrete grey industrial style wall is combined with a soothing purple wall with weird decorations on it that could resemble a cookie monster! Finally, the large rug adds a romantic and elegant touch, while the wooden flooring adds warmth and cosiness to the bedroom.
The bathroom is also surprisingly spacious and very modern. Bright blue accents together with the understated grey that is found throughout the house compliment this bathroom. The result is a contemporary looking bathroom with an element of surprise.
Want to spice up your bathroom? Then invest in some funky bathroom lighting, as you see here. Lighting is a great way to brighten and accentuate any space. Using creative lighting in the bathroom can give a small space a larger feel. Think outside the box, as well, by using colourful LEDs to light the spaces under the sink, tub, or even behind the mirror.
Although the residents are art collectors, the home is not overcrowded with art pieces. Instead, art pieces are widely dispersed all around the house, resulting in a modern minimalist style with artistic appeal. Pictured here we see a South Asian theatrical mask, set in an alcove next to the large flatscreen television.
Finally, we end the tour with the kitchen. The U-shaped modular kitchen is unique mostly because of the view it offers. Overall, the kitchen is rather plain and simple, with the exception of the splash of vibrant colour added by the imperial purple armchairs.
