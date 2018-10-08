Your browser is out-of-date.

14 Relaxing Bathrooms to Take Inspiration From

Ritika Tiwari Ritika Tiwari
IQube House_, ARCHiPUNKTURA .architekci detalu ARCHiPUNKTURA .architekci detalu Modern bathroom
How would you define a comfortable washroom? 

For every home owner, the definition is different. For some, it should be a big cozy space, while for others, it has to be bright colors. Whatever you wish to have, these detailed bathroom designs reflect the perfect choice for the washroom. Peep into them for some great ideas:

1. Mosaic tiles in the bathroom

Apartamento Chácara Klabin (SP), Amanda Pinheiro Design de interiores Amanda Pinheiro Design de interiores Modern bathroom
Amanda Pinheiro Design de interiores

Amanda Pinheiro Design de interiores
Amanda Pinheiro Design de interiores
Amanda Pinheiro Design de interiores

It’s again the mosaic tiles in the bathroom, but with better alignment and great choice. The mosaic tiles are fitted in just the shower area and nothing comes in between this. The rest of the space has been done in simple white color, letting the mosaic provide the appropriate contrast. The white flower on the slab next to the wash basin is adding impeccable charm in the place.

2. ​Elegance of Gray in the bathroom

IQube House_, ARCHiPUNKTURA .architekci detalu ARCHiPUNKTURA .architekci detalu Modern bathroom
ARCHiPUNKTURA .architekci detalu

ARCHiPUNKTURA .architekci detalu
ARCHiPUNKTURA .architekci detalu
ARCHiPUNKTURA .architekci detalu

Gray, white, small bathroom shelves and a well-defined touch of wood gives this bathroom an excellent combination of simplicity and modernism. However, always look for expert advice before making this considerable change in your washroom.  A twist of comfort to your washroom with this ultimate combination is granted with this design.

​3. An indoor garden in the bathroom

Casa SH62, Taller Estilo Arquitectura Taller Estilo Arquitectura Modern bathroom Red
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

How about some greenery inside the washroom? 

Bathing next to a private garden is no doubt a complicated dream, but this dream of yours can be completed with a simple tweak. You just have to create a small garden inside the washroom. This is not much of a hassle as all you need to do is place some pots inside. 

​4. Transparent screens in the bathroom

Casa LA 356, RIMA Arquitectura RIMA Arquitectura Modern bathroom Glass
RIMA Arquitectura

RIMA Arquitectura
RIMA Arquitectura
RIMA Arquitectura

If you are planning to create a modern bathroom, then classic glass style walls will work for you. In this washroom, simple glass walls separate the shower and bathtub area. Team up with the right bathroom accessories and bathroom fittings for the perfect finish

5. ​A Mosaic designed bathroom

casaMEZQUITE, BAG arquitectura BAG arquitectura Modern bathroom Marble Beige
BAG arquitectura

BAG arquitectura
BAG arquitectura
BAG arquitectura

Easy maintenance and cleaning comes with utter comfort in this washroom. The whole space is coated with small bathroom floor tiles in this washroom and the color remains to be bright and clear. A complete visual treat altogether.

6.​ A practical take in the bathroom

Departamento Tabachines , Hansi Arquitectura Hansi Arquitectura Modern bathroom
Hansi Arquitectura

Hansi Arquitectura
Hansi Arquitectura
Hansi Arquitectura

The modern house holds a truly practical example of a wonderful bathroom interior design. Starting from bathtub to the sitting table, everything is available in this modern washroom. With open space and wooden cabinets, this place reminds us of the true sophistication. What holds our attention is the right combination of black and white. It’s just too perfect for a modern interior.


7. Mirrors all around in the bathroom

Casa Koz, Tacher Arquitectos Tacher Arquitectos Modern bathroom
Tacher Arquitectos

Tacher Arquitectos
Tacher Arquitectos
Tacher Arquitectos

Two large mirrors in this house are placed in the washroom as if they are suspended in the middle of the room. Mirrors can create the illusion of extra space and this is what the bathroom designer aimed here. Along with creating the space illusion, these washroom mirrors can also improve the brightness of the space. Even the lightening done in this space is unbelievably fantastic.

​8. Vibrant colors in the bathroom

homify Modern bathroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

For a modern bathroom where you want to add some lively fun, this washroom remains great choice. Colorful circles on the front wall deliver exactly what you can expect out of such space.

9.​ Memories in the bathroom

Mozaiki z płytek, Deeco Deeco Modern bathroom
Deeco

Deeco
Deeco
Deeco

The washroom can be used as a place to store your intimate memories. It can be anything like photographs, gift boxes, postcards, or sheets with lovely images on it. Anything that you can imagine about decorating in the bedroom or living area can be put here with supreme elegance. With small bathroom fittings you can make this idea work. 

10. An ordered bathroom

SUÍTE DO EXECUTIVO CASA COR 2013, BC Arquitetos BC Arquitetos Modern bathroom
BC Arquitetos

BC Arquitetos
BC Arquitetos
BC Arquitetos

An ordered space is always a happy and enchanting space. Not just for the bathroom, but any other space will love to hold this idea. The planners of this space understood it well and created a well-defined space altogether. With sleek bathroom shelves such as these you can't go wrong! 

11.​ Futuristic geometry in the bathroom

ARTILHARIA UM, Lisboa, LAVRADIO DESIGN LAVRADIO DESIGN Modern bathroom Metallic/Silver
LAVRADIO DESIGN

LAVRADIO DESIGN
LAVRADIO DESIGN
LAVRADIO DESIGN

The entire space is enveloped in geometric bathroom designs and we can’t expect more out of this space. Done beautifully in the shade gray and white, this place is a complete bliss altogether.

12.​ The dividing wall of the bathroom

Casa L, Laboratorio di Progettazione Claudio Criscione Design Laboratorio di Progettazione Claudio Criscione Design Modern bathroom
Laboratorio di Progettazione Claudio Criscione Design

Laboratorio di Progettazione Claudio Criscione Design
Laboratorio di Progettazione Claudio Criscione Design
Laboratorio di Progettazione Claudio Criscione Design

Focus on the image and you will find the two spaces to be divided by walls with big shelves. Along with giving space for storage and decoration, it even acts as a magnificent divider. With simple bathroom cabinets such as these, you can complete the picture. 

13. A wonderful bathroom oozing with grace

Camões - Home decor, Staging Factory Staging Factory Modern bathroom
Staging Factory

Staging Factory
Staging Factory
Staging Factory

The bedroom and bathroom of this house are divided by a single wall and we must say it’s a truly practical application, particularly when space is a constraint. 

14. A bright airy bathroom

Vivienda en Benicassim. Valencia, Egue y Seta Egue y Seta Modern bathroom
Egue y Seta

Egue y Seta
Egue y Seta
Egue y Seta

Three great colors make this room a perfect choice for washrooms. It’s blue, green, and orange in one place.

Click here for some more home ideas.

Which one of these relaxing bathrooms inspired you the most?


