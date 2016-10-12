An Apartment in Mumbai with Vibrant Colors

Take a journey of a house filled with sacred vibes and vibrant colors of spirituality. Textures, colors, and holy signs rule the entire house. Altogether, it is a blissful example for anyone who wants to create a place with a pious elegance. So, without wasting any time, let’s show you what is inside this house:
Undoubtedly, even the bedroom holds that same sacred charm of the house with a symbols of Om on it. The headboard extends over to the ceiling with glittering lights on both sides. The resemblance of the modern Jharokha is also a thing of inspiration in this house. To keep the place well-organized, the room has huge cabinets of wood. Painted in dark brown textures of wood, it complements well to the white interior.
The open space of the house has been turned into a living area with a mix of orange and white shades. A couch stands attached to the leaf textures of the wall and on the top of it are the orange cushions bringing a scared charm in the house. On the front wall of the living space is a twinkling light pendant creating an amazing illusion.
Want an enchanting alternative to glass railing guards, go for the metallic ones. Crafted from metal, this professionally designed railing gives an artistic touch to the entire room. This metallic railing guard brings a sense of airiness and if you focus a bit, the same pattern is incorporated in the sliding doors of the dining space also. The designer would have wanted to bring a sense of coordination and we must say, they succeeded in it.
The huge horizontal mirror in front of the dining table lets you enjoy dinner while noticing what you are actually wearing and how you look. The décor on the war exhibits golden petals and it's too beautiful to be in the warm room.
The windows of the room open in the outdoors letting you have the fresh air whenever needed. To add to the comfort, there even lies a television. So, watch your favorite shows while savoring on some great dishes.
The entire bedroom is soaked in the shades of white and there stands a beautiful couch on the side of it. Glass windows of the room are bringing the sunshine in the room whenever you like it. To bring in the contrast, the bed is covered in the blue palettes.
Done too well for the kid’s bedroom with all the vibrant colors and cartoon characters here and there. Even the cabinets are filled with beautiful prints.
All we can focus here is the neon green colors that are subtly added to this space. It is adding colorful charm to the entire space, letting you enjoy a great time. Again, there are natural elements on the small table standing in between the green stands.
In a bathroom with beige and cream colors, the floral prints of tiles and accessories are working well. Even in a small space, the ceiling panel with floral prints is adding cohesiveness to the overall bathroom. We surely like the small and cozy washroom with enough cabinets to place all the washroom essentials.
