14 Perfect Bedrooms for Watching TV

While it is still being debated whether a bedroom should include a TV or not, for us, a bedroom is incomplete without TV as most of us are used to sleep while watching TV, movie or listening to songs. A bedroom with a bed inclined towards a TV where a big TV screen is mounted ultimately and automatically becomes the Ferrari amongst other bedrooms. Having a TV in the bedroom is a luxury, especially on winter nights as you cannot afford to sit in your living room with a blanket and that too on the discomfort of the Sofa.

How to make your bedroom perfect to watch TV? Let us look at some pictures by designers on how you should place your bed and TV. Go through the guide and leave your comments.