12 Staircases for Small Indian Homes

While staircases often appear to be planned at the last moment in Indian homes, when we are talking about Small Indian Homes then certainly things are a little bit different. Small homes need more planning than others and since they are extended beyond ground floor, staircases are an essential feature of such homes.
Having wide and large staircases is never a practical option but with a little thought and investment, the most shabby corners of the home can be converted into beautiful ladders and stairs taking the person and the home to a higher level. How? Come, let's see some of the staircases pictures from homify professionals showing you how to utilize less space and offer maximized beauty.
Corners of the home are indeed one of the best areas to get your stairs installed. Having a smaller home definitely,comes with a condition that your stairs must be steep and broken into levels to cover the floors. For example, here a single stair is broken into four different levels taking the person from the ground floor to till the first and second floor easily. Use glass railings to create voluminous effect.
And woods are known to add warmth to space. Use wooden pedals that appear to be hovering over the ground and pair them against wooden and glass Balustrades. Here we can see how easily these stairs climb up the level and do not consume up a lot of space. The space beneath the stairs is still empty and you can put up extra chairs and benches there for temporary storage.
If you are really short on space and cannot adopt multi-level staircase designs then you will love this idea of having light wooden staircase where each step is little higher than usual staircases. Surround them with white walls on both sides to hide it and also create a safer environment.
How about having a designer and functional staircases like this boat-shaped ladder that is filling colors and looks impactful in a plain setting of the hallway of this house? Light woods pedals are used and the handrails show interesting patterns of designs. A perfect choice for single floor climbing.
And not to surprise, a staircase can also serve as a storage space in many cases, like the above one. While small steps rise above to the next floor, the space beneath the steps has been converted to storage for cushions, blankets, and bed sheets. The stairs have been kept free from solid hand rails and strong wires of metals have been used to provide protection, that continue to till the ceiling.
While the above design shows the moderate storage utility idea for staircase, this one is definitely a path breaker. The wooden stairs sans any handrails on one side appear open and are hardly felt consuming space, the space below it has been converted to the media corners. Books TV, DVD player and everything stacked well within.
If you have a structure like this in mind for your home then having staircases, right beside the entrance is a good idea. This design is ideal for those families where the house has been divided into two. One can proceed to his room without interrupting the other.
Another floating staircase idea that gets geometrical curves after 5 6 steps from the ground and then again the same pattern is repeated take a U-turn. Non-spiral curved stairs work good for homes that have kids and elderly couples. Use lights for easier climbing.
If you are having stairs in a corner of your house then probably you will love this idea of illuminating the stairs from within. The space beneath the steps, again, has been used to install a large shelf and other material. Wooden Pillar is also there to support the entire frame.
When inside space is full and exhausted, you can try and shift your stairs outside and retain the beauty and elegance with a structure like the one shown above. Use spiral staircase to save on space outside and add beauty to the facade as well.
A straight and powerful idea for staircase designing in smaller homes. Use metal made stairs and meshes to secure the area and create a platform beneath it.
Yes, you can also use spiral staircase within a home, just that you need to find a perfect spot for it. Since they cannot be placed in any corner of your hallway, it is better to get them installed in a little central area that will remain useless. For example, the above example shows spiral staircase being installed right next to a door from room. This area, otherwise, could have remained unused. The stairs will open up to the terrace of this house.
