12 Staircases for Small Indian Homes

While staircases often appear to be planned at the last moment in Indian homes, when we are talking about Small Indian Homes then certainly things are a little bit different. Small homes need more planning than others and since they are extended beyond ground floor, staircases are an essential feature of such homes.

Having wide and large staircases is never a practical option but with a little thought and investment, the most shabby corners of the home can be converted into beautiful ladders and stairs taking the person and the home to a higher level. How? Come, let's see some of the staircases pictures from homify professionals showing you how to utilize less space and offer maximized beauty.