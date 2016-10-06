Your browser is out-of-date.

A 4300sqft Home in Bengaluru with Fabulous furnishing

Living roomAccessories & decoration
Creatively rendered by the talented interior designers and decorators at Rubenius Interiors, Grancarmen is a delightful home with an area of 400 square metres. Filled with bold and vibrant hues, quirky and unique decor accents, and tasteful artistic touches, the abode speaks volumes of the warm personality of the owners. Elegant furnishing, intriguing pattern play and smart, trendy lighting add to the specialty of this extremely modern residence in the technologically thriving Indian city of Bangalore. So let’s explore this cheerful and happy urban sanctuary from closer quarters.

Vibrant living space

Pops of black, red and golden yellow bring this quirky and arty living area alive through the geometrically inspired wallpaper and the cushions. Sleek and elegant couches offer comfy seating, while a curvy lamp add shining pizzazz. The window screens are patterned too, while colourful framed artworks deck one wall for additional visual interest.

A dash of yellow

This primarily neutral-hued seating space looks cheery and fun, thanks to the sunny yellow armchair and the yellow cushions peppering the sofa. The patterned cushions complement the artistic rug, while the gleaming coffee table dazzles with its chrome and white goodness. A few steps lead you to the dining space from here, since the latter rests on a fashionably raised platform of sorts.

Glitzy gourmet delights

The glamorous wall decor piece crafted from quirky arranged mirror bits adds a whole new edge to the dining area. The charming sconce lights add to the luxurious ambiance here, while a sleek sideboard holds silver candlesticks for a sophisticated look. A sleek and square dining table stands surrounded by modish white chairs with trendy backs for cosy and stylish seating.

Pristine kitchen

The kitchen stands out starkly from the rest of the abode, owing to its refreshingly white environs. Sleek and smooth cabinets cater to storage needs here, while chic chrome appliances add dollops of smartness. The neat black countertop is the only thing which breaks the monotony of white with flair.

Artistic haven

The exciting and inviting den features a subtly rustic stone wall as well as a wall that is dotted with colourful artworks. Lavish black couches with tufted backs promise luxurious seating, while a plush rug and simple coffee table holds the look together. The industrial chic tripod lamp casts a powerful glow on the setting and enhances the quirky appeal of the room.

Luxurious bedroom

Earthy-hued mosaic tiles gloriously deck the wall behind the bed, and glow dreamily owing to the soft accent lighting. We simply love the wall decor piece fabricated from rectangular pieces of mirror for a unique visual impact. The bed itself is a lavish affair with a soft patterned duvet and satiny pillows in rich tones of brown and burgundy.

Impressed by the lively, artistic and gorgeous facets of this beautiful Bangalore home? So are we! Here’s another story you might like - A Colourful and Cosy Noida Apartment.

Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


