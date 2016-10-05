A Fascinating Modern Villa with Exceptional Furnishing

Residence Naidoo in the wealthy South African town of bedfordview is a luxurious home replete with modern lines which coexist peacefully with earthy accents here and there. With a colour palette that mainly banks on shades of white, grey, beige and wood, the abode looks majestic as well as inviting. Brilliant lighting, cosy and elegant furnishing, creative designs, and a medley of different textures like concrete, stone, wood, glass and metal make it a must see. Credit for this architectural masterpiece goes to the architects at Francois Marais Architects.
The two wings of the opulent home meet at right angles and enhance the sprawling look and feel. Primarily rendered in concrete, the white facade has been interestingly adorned with rustic stone accents and dark wooden doors for the garages. Slim touches of grey break the monotony of white exterior walls, while the stone laden patio holds the overall look together. Generous use of clear glass adds oodles of style and contemporary elegance to the property.
A contemporary open plan layout has made the interiors of this abode bright, airy and cheerful. Furniture in sophisticated white and wooden hues dominate both living and dining areas, while sleek greyish-beige partitions subtly demarcate the various functional zones. Large white tiles on the floor enhance the expansive feel too.
We love how the fashionable bar counter has been illuminated from within to fill this space with a golden glow. Trendy high chairs have been arranged nearby, so that you can comfortably enjoy your favourite drink any time you want. And chic pendant lights hang from the ceiling, adding extra pizzazz to the nook.
Rendered in pristine white and gleaming chrome, the quirkily curving staircase is a heavenly way to go up. Sleek steps and trendy balustrades make this structure a stunner, while a tall, exotic chandelier runs down the middle for a unique visual impact.
Soft shades of grey and white pair with the wooden floor, to infuse this simple yet tasteful bedroom with a Zen-like calm. Cosy textures on the bed, softly flowing drapes, stone tiles decking the seating nook, and the quirky lamp – all add up to make for an ambiance which is tranquil and comforting. The bedroom leads to a large airy balcony which serves as the perfect spot for unwinding in an outdoorsy setting.
The sharp and simple lines defining the home’s structure make a powerful statement in the abode’s backyard. You get to admire the expansive deck, the arty patch of green and the large balconies on the upper storey. Recessed lights lend a dreamy feel to the setting here, while a futuristic swing beckons you to sink in and forget your worries. The gorgeous blue pool is of course the highlight here, with its glass edge and wooden encasement. The outdoor fire pit can be lighted up to fight the winter cold or to help in hosting a fun barbeque.
From this vantage point, it is not hard to make out that the backyard of the house is a raised affair secured by sleek railings. Stone accents and the lavish use of glass make the backside of the property as inspiring as the façade.
This gorgeous house has taken our breath away with its intriguing texture play, modish designs, and elegant hues. Here’s another tour that you might enjoy - An Updated Simple Home for Modern Family.