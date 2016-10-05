10 Amazing Ways to Use Wood at Home

The raw and earthy appeal of natural wood is so irresistible that tiles and wallpaper with wooden textures imprinted on them are being used as it has now become a scarce commodity in many parts of the world due to rampant logging. Wood has been used for centuries for making homes since time immemorial from floor to roof and though it is an expensive material now, wood is still in several applications around the house.
Whether your home is modern, traditional, contemporary or classical, wood offers limitless options to bring warmth, color and texture to your interiors by giving it a touch of unique personality. Let us explore few usual and creative ways to use wood in home décor and also examine charming interiors that have managed to get the right combination.
Backyard boundary walls designed out slim or wide wooden panels is a fine way of maintaining discretion while maintaining flow of air and light. Depending on the visual effect you want to create, the wood panels could be painted or left in their natural state to display original layout of the grains. Slim wooden panels have been used like cladding to draw outsiders’ view away from the wall while thick ones fitted on iron frames serve as cabin style furniture in the garden.
Trendy wooden decks are the best way to turn ordinary rooftop terraces into fabulous solarium and barbecue joints. These wooden decks are easy to make with professional help of flooring experts and as they will be able to give best advice about best quality durable wood according to budget. They will know which wood variety among pine and bamboo would be suitable for local conditions.
Wood used during construction of wooden buildings is special as it is used for a wide variety of purposes like walls, floors, windows and ceilings. During and after the building is ready wood, lends its unique brand of warmth and texture to the structure and blends beautifully with glass, concrete, stone or brick.
The architectural beauty of homes that are designed out of glass or concrete becomes more pronounced when wood is added to its design and structure. While weathered wood gives a warm glow to neutral walls inside the house and solid outline to glass doors and windows, wooden beams on roof and staircase make the region look rich and solid. An easy way to incorporate wood outlines in the home is to expose structural beams of wood present in the home and present them in their raw form with a coat of wax or varnish to enrich the tones.
The romantic allure of wooden beams and railings in log cabins and country style homes is far more enticing than their city counterparts made out of brick, iron and mortar. The beams and wooden railings in this lovely jungle cabin are more suitable to these surroundings as they lend warmth and natural beauty.
Decks need not be only used around pools or terraces, as we see trendy uses for wooden decks made out of old palettes. The raised deck works as an extension for the dining area and also as a garden sit-out in warm sunlight when outside weather is mild. The low bench can be used as a lounger or stand for some fancier flower pots.
This antique wooden door salvaged from an old building that was being demolished finds a trendy setting in this new building. Only its outline was refurbished while the inner iron fitting and wood carvings were lovingly restored respecting its antiquity and fitted into new surroundings making it a collector's item. The best part about wood is that it can always be restored and reused if it has not been damaged by termites or water. By making use of old wood like this you not only obtain a priceless piece of history but also contribute in a positive way to philosophy of “reduce-reuse-recycle”.
Wooden pergolas with festoons of colorful flowers have the ability to turn an ordinary garden into dreamland. It creates an ideal setting for hosting picnics, barbecues and tea with family under a canopy of all kinds of vegetation. Pergolas enable creation of creative secluded corners sheltered from sunlight to relax in the garden when sun is too harsh.
Wood never disappoints when we want to incorporate it into internal courtyards. Here we see a lovely courtyard which can be viewed from all windows of the house and is a perfect place for children to play or adults to relax. The wooden deck here is made around the pine trees in the courtyard and rustic furniture is laid out for an outdoor recreation area.
Top quality wood has turned a simple wooden patio into a unique space that is sensational. Trendy deck, walls and benches fashioned out of wood with a rich vein of multiple hues ranging from beige and brown up to pink and orange with a stone fireplace add class to the garden. Lighting arrangements with recessed bulbs fitted into the deck and benches contribute greatly to the visual richness of this geometrically proportioned patio.
