10 Amazing Ways to Use Wood at Home

The raw and earthy appeal of natural wood is so irresistible that tiles and wallpaper with wooden textures imprinted on them are being used as it has now become a scarce commodity in many parts of the world due to rampant logging. Wood has been used for centuries for making homes since time immemorial from floor to roof and though it is an expensive material now, wood is still in several applications around the house.

Whether your home is modern, traditional, contemporary or classical, wood offers limitless options to bring warmth, color and texture to your interiors by giving it a touch of unique personality. Let us explore few usual and creative ways to use wood in home décor and also examine charming interiors that have managed to get the right combination.