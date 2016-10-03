Your browser is out-of-date.

A Tasteful Rajkot Home For Your Inner Child

Justwords Justwords
Cozy House, Intraspace Intraspace Classic style living room
Loading admin actions …

The traditional yet modern city of Rajkot in Gujarat has brought us today to a house that blends ethnic touches and modernism with élan. Rendered by the talented designers at Intraspace, Cozy House is a melting pot for bold, soothing and warm hues, pretty patterns, artistic decor accents, and innovative lights. Functionality and comfort have both received attention in equal doses, while quirky ideas make their presence felt alongside smart designs. Wood has been used tastefully throughout the home, while random dashes of indoor greenery bring in delightful freshness.

Gorgeous living space

Cozy House, Intraspace Intraspace Classic style living room
A luxurious shade of blue dominates the long elegant sofas, and balances the cosy warmth of the wooden floor here. Decked with pretty patterned cushions, they invite you to sink into their lavish depths and make the most of the sleek entertainment unit. A cool shade of grey adorns the feature wall and complements the creamy whiteness of the ceiling and the other wall in this living space. Large glass doors with sheer drapes keep the areas naturally illuminated and airy during the day, while bright recessed and accent lighting ensure magical evenings. The traditional yet extremely stylish swing is no doubt the special attraction in this space.

Beautiful details

Cozy House, Intraspace Intraspace Classic style living room
Here’s why every small detail goes into making a space a stunner. Note how the richness of the blue sofa gets a playful touch from the cushions with camel prints on them. The side table in wood comes with a quaint drawer above and a storage nook with ethnic “jali” work on the door below. The white wooden coffee table with a glass top is simply breathtaking, thanks to the ornate patterns it flaunts. And we also love the chic blue lantern and the earthy vase holding lush banana leaves.

Smart planning

Cozy House, Intraspace Intraspace Classic style dining room
It is inspiring how the living area has been separated from the kitchen, dining and entrance with the help of distinct flooring materials. The contrast of wood and gleaming white is lovely, and the swing acts a subtle demarcation too. A snazzy false ceiling with trendy pendant lights oversees the dining area which merges with the open black and white kitchen on the left. A sophisticated grey wall with niches acts as a partition between the dining space and wood-clad entrance on the right.

Quirky and jazzy dining

Cozy House, Intraspace Intraspace Classic style dining room
A geometrically inspired wooden panel with embedded green triangles of light takes the dining space to a whole new level of designer joy. The stylish set of candleholders on the gleaming granite tabletop and the vibrant upholstery of the chairs add to the charm here.

An arty corner

Cozy House, Intraspace Intraspace Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs
Under a trio of trendy focused lights, this arty nook makes a unique style statement with its foldable wooden chair with a painted backrest and a quirky piece of wall art. A tall vase holding lively banana leaves and a pretty blue lantern make for additional aesthetic delights here.

Subtly luxurious bedroom

Cozy House, Intraspace Intraspace Classic style bedroom Building,Property,Furniture,Cabinetry,Comfort,Wood,Interior design,Lighting,House,Bed frame
A bluish-grey feature wall, a large bed with patterned headboard, and rustic shades at the windows, make this spacious bedroom soothing and inviting. A sleek wooden closet with patterned strips running through the middle of the doors cater to storage effectively, while a sleek shelf on the left helps in displaying knickknacks.

Hope you enjoyed exploring this fashionable and smartly designed home as much as we did. For more inspiration, here’s another tour - A Smartly Furnished Small Studio Apartment in Chennai.

Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


