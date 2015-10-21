6 beautiful window designs for the home

Here is an example of normal rectangular shaped windows that have been revamped by having a perforated shutters over them. The brilliant idea, by Mirror & Light Shutters, for these windows helps when the sun is blinding and when its intensity needs to be toned down. Only then, after the placing of the perforated window shutters, will the natural light come through the holes and create a formidable show of spots of light that will move according the the position of the sun throughout the daytime.