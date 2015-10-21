6 beautiful window designs for the home

A house without even one window, is like a flower without petals: a dark and unfortunate sight. Humans need light and vitamin D for healthy living, so a home will irrevocably need windows; the more the merrier! They can take many shapes and sizes to provide the interior of the house with light, fresh air and a perspective on the outside world.
Here, the designers have followed the triangular shape of the roof and ceiling to install perfectly adjusted windows. The light can shimmer through these windows since no wall hinders the sunlight from coming into the room. Normally, a regular rectangular window surrounded by walls and ceiling would let less light come through, as opposed to what is shown in this picture.
The windows built in this room have been placed in an oblique way to create wells of light. The windows have been integrated into the ceiling to let the natural sunlight through. The windows have also been directed in a way that makes sure the sun's path will pass through and shed an impressive amount of light in this room. A well of light is a wise way to bring the sun in.
A marvelous way to add dimension and expanse to any kind of room is to integrate a circular shaped window. In the current picture, the designers have chosen to use four rounded off triangular windows that are the centerpiece of this room. It goes without saying that not all windows have to be square or rectangular: a different shape will instantly jazz up the room in its entirety.
This window shows how stained glass may never go out of style. Not only does it has an awe-inspiring design, the colours that will be reflected through the glass by the sunlight will add a extraordinary dashes of colour and motifs to the room it is in. This astounding use of stained glass is an excellent way to pay tribute to the natural warmth and brightness of the sun.
Here is an example of normal rectangular shaped windows that have been revamped by having a perforated shutters over them. The brilliant idea, by Mirror & Light Shutters, for these windows helps when the sun is blinding and when its intensity needs to be toned down. Only then, after the placing of the perforated window shutters, will the natural light come through the holes and create a formidable show of spots of light that will move according the the position of the sun throughout the daytime.