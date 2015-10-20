Your browser is out-of-date.

6 Kitchen decorating ideas for Indian homes

Ronda Cochroche Ronda Cochroche
Quadra, Bulbo® Bulbo® KitchenLighting
In a often frequented room of a home, interesting decorative pieces can change the entire atmosphere of that very room, may it be in the kitchen or in the dining room. A touch of colour or an enticing object will add life and personality to a room. Since there are so many options to choose from, here are various kitchen decorating ideas that will rejuvenate the space they are in.

Colourful tiling

Apartamento Bairro de Higienópolis, CARMELLO ARQUITETURA CARMELLO ARQUITETURA KitchenKitchen utensils
CARMELLO ARQUITETURA

CARMELLO ARQUITETURA
CARMELLO ARQUITETURA
CARMELLO ARQUITETURA

This kitchen presents a part of the wall with very colourful tiling. Almost every tile is unique and has a joyful print on it. This provides an array of colours to chose from and harmonize with anything present in the room like the culinary appliances, the green wall surrounding the colourful tiling, the furniture or any decorative piece in the kitchen.

Festive gorilla fruit basket

Miska na owoce "Clyde", Longart Longart KitchenCutlery, crockery & glassware
Longart

Longart
Longart
Longart

This amusing fruit bowl brings much liveliness to the kitchen or dining room it will be in. Its bright and merry orange tone can become a joyful addition to the kitchen it is in and it seems as though the smiling gorilla was offering handfuls of healthy fruit. Also, the comical and festive gorilla fruit basket in this image will entertain every onlooker and spark up conversations. This is the design of Longart.

Tea cup lamp

Filiżanka, Profizorka Profizorka KitchenLighting
Profizorka

Profizorka
Profizorka
Profizorka

Here is an inventive way to decorate and shed light in a kitchen. A reversed tea cup and saucer has a new life by becoming an overhead lamp. This clever recycling of a tea cup is a sure way to brighten any kitchen. Also, this tea cup and saucer lamp could be used in a tea room or a dining room. The delightful inspiration for kitchen lighting is an inventive way to bring more light in the kitchen.

Layered wooden cubes

VITA Copenhagen, Pufa Design Pufa Design KitchenLighting
Pufa Design

Pufa Design
Pufa Design
Pufa Design

The image here shows a creative wall betterment made of pleasant dark brown wooden cubes. The designers have decided to lay the wooden cubes on the wall in an uneven keel which gives this room great depth and dimension. These layered wooden cubes create a warm and inviting atmosphere for the room as well as giving a rustic and a cabin in the woods look.

Slanted wine rack

DISEÑO DE MOBILIARIO Y OTROS, HO arquitectura de interiores HO arquitectura de interiores KitchenCabinets & shelves Wood
HO arquitectura de interiores

HO arquitectura de interiores
HO arquitectura de interiores
HO arquitectura de interiores

This wonderful image is that of a slanted wine rack that brings much character to the kitchen it is in. The irregular shape of this appealing wine rack brings a modern touch to the room it is in. One could also choose to store something other than wine in this rack, such as a tea cup collection or various herbs and spices. The oblique direction of this wine rack proves that even slanted, it is still a refreshing organizing and decorative piece.

Live greenery

Quadra, Bulbo® Bulbo® KitchenLighting
Bulbo®

Bulbo®
Bulbo®
Bulbo®

There is nothing better in a kitchen than fresh herbs and veggies to use for culinary experimentations and exploits. This picture shows a fantastic way to add live greenery to a kitchen that will in time be utterly useful and quite lovely as a decorative piece. This consists of a powerful lamp that casts the right kind of light onto plants and herbs so that they grow. This tool is very advantageous as well as proving the room with a touch of lush greenery.

Did you enjoy reading about these tips? Let us know in your comments below.


