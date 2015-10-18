6 stunning dining room tables

The center piece of a dining room is the dining set with its chairs and table. The design, the style, the materials and the colour tones used will affect the overall look of the room. All possibilities are available when choosing a dining room table since that table is an important part of the home where all come together to regroup and share a meal. Here are a few ideas that will surely inspire.
This dining room table seems to be that of a floating piece of glass. A large plate of glass has been placed over a gracefully curved wooden piece. Glass can be assorted to any style of room and this fact is proven in this picture. Also, the warm red and chestnut tint of the wood gives great definition to this dining room table. This table offers leg room and continues the open effect of the style of this dining room.
Here is an example of craftsmanship with grandeur. This table shows superbly built wooden table sitting over intertwined and oval rounded wooden feet. This is a work of art with its beautiful warm wooden colour tone and the impressive work done on the twirling feet of this dining table. This piece is the focal point of this dining room and offers much elegance to it.
This picture presents dining room table of two opposite types of materials that have been splendidly assembled together: it is that of wood and metal harmony. The glistening effect of the metal has been used harmoniously with the light tinted piece of massive wood. The use of these materials provides the room with options to match with the table as shown by adding metal and white leather chairs that combines well the light tint of this dining room table. For more inspirations by Delife, click here.
This picture shows a stunning kind of dining room table. The minimalist and diagonal lines of this table are a display of modern majesty. The white tone of the table accords itself perfectly with its surrounding. Since it is the only white coloured object in the room, it stands out to become the central piece of furniture in this picture.
Here is an original and delightful take on how a table can be created. The designers have opted for a glass table with feet made with the image of playing cards on them. This is an amusing and quite lively addition to this dining room. This piece of furniture stands as a play table because its style is lighthearted and an invitation for fun and games. There is also and breathable element to this dining room table because it isn't cluttered and seems to hover its playful feet.