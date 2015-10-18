6 stunning dining room tables

Here is an original and delightful take on how a table can be created. The designers have opted for a glass table with feet made with the image of playing cards on them. This is an amusing and quite lively addition to this dining room. This piece of furniture stands as a play table because its style is lighthearted and an invitation for fun and games. There is also and breathable element to this dining room table because it isn't cluttered and seems to hover its playful feet.