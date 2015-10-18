Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

6 stunning dining room tables

Ronda Cochroche Ronda Cochroche
GW HOUSE , STUDIO GUILHERME TORRES STUDIO GUILHERME TORRES Modern dining room
Loading admin actions …

The center piece of a dining room is the dining set with its chairs and table. The design, the style, the materials and the colour tones used will affect the overall look of the room. All possibilities are available when choosing a dining room table since that table is an important part of the home where all come together to regroup and share a meal. Here are a few ideas that will surely inspire.

Floating glass

homify Modern dining room
homify

homify
homify
homify

This dining room table seems to be that of a floating piece of glass. A large plate of glass has been placed over a gracefully curved wooden piece. Glass can be assorted to any style of room and this fact is proven in this picture. Also, the warm red and chestnut tint of the wood gives great definition to this dining room table. This table offers leg room and continues the open effect of the style of this dining room.

Intertwined elegance

Tavolo da pranzo, FPL srl FPL srl KitchenTables & chairs
FPL srl

FPL srl
FPL srl
FPL srl

Here is an example of craftsmanship with grandeur. This table shows superbly built wooden table sitting over intertwined and oval rounded wooden feet. This is a work of art with its beautiful warm wooden colour tone and the impressive work done on the twirling feet of this dining table. This piece is the focal point of this dining room and offers much elegance to it.

Wood and metal harmony

homify Eclectic style dining room
homify

homify
homify
homify

This picture presents dining room table of two opposite types of materials that have been splendidly assembled together: it is that of wood and metal harmony. The glistening effect of the metal has been used harmoniously with the light tinted piece of massive wood. The use of these materials provides the room with options to match with the table as shown by adding metal and white leather chairs that combines well the light tint of this dining room table. For more inspirations by Delife, click here.

Modern majesty

GW HOUSE STUDIO GUILHERME TORRES Modern dining room
STUDIO GUILHERME TORRES

GW HOUSE

STUDIO GUILHERME TORRES
STUDIO GUILHERME TORRES
STUDIO GUILHERME TORRES

This picture shows a stunning kind of dining room table. The minimalist and diagonal lines of this table are a display of modern majesty. The white tone of the table accords itself perfectly with its surrounding. Since it is the only white coloured object in the room, it stands out to become the central piece of furniture in this picture.

Play table

ANTONIO CARLOS RESIDENCE, Mauricio Arruda Design Mauricio Arruda Design Eclectic style dining room
Mauricio Arruda Design

ANTONIO CARLOS RESIDENCE

Mauricio Arruda Design
Mauricio Arruda Design
Mauricio Arruda Design

Here is an original and delightful take on how a table can be created. The designers have opted for a glass table with feet made with the image of playing cards on them. This is an amusing and quite lively addition to this dining room. This piece of furniture stands as a play table because its style is lighthearted and an invitation for fun and games. There is also and breathable element to this dining room table because it isn't cluttered and seems to hover its playful feet.

A rustic mansion in Brazil


Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Add SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks