11 Fabulous Interior's Pictures of a Bangalore Apartment

Bangalore is not just the IT hub of India but also houses some of the most magnificent buildings and beautiful houses. We have plenty of examples supporting our statement already through different idea books focused on explaining Indian homes from Bangalore. Today, we are going to discover and explore a house that brings gorgeous interiors.
The home, designed and decorated by professionals from homify, has a USP that it can accommodate the demand of two different generations while staying at one floor. It hosts every essential element and section that a usual Indian home needs. Know the details and leave your feedback on design. We would love to hear from you.
This view from entrance itself speaks volumes about the house. This house has a big hallway with crystal shine flooring and brown wooden furniture. The combination of white and brown looks enticing and the matching lights further illuminate the setting.
Right beside the TV screen, there is a small section where a small handwash and fresh room has been built. Pure elegance is the word that can be used to describe this area. It has a small bowl washbasin, wide counter and a large sized mirror to get ready and grooming.
Proceeding to the kid's room, we found this beautiful and simple kids room that has two single beds and big colorful wardrobes and shelves to store clothes, bags, study material and everything. The use of interesting graphics serves as the backdrop for the children's room bed. Dark color flooring has been adopted for low maintenance purpose.
A room that is cozy and stands true to the definition of simplicity, the master bedroom of the house is one of the most inviting centers for us. Cushy white bed and a long soft padded bench placed next to bed make a perfect combination and help to manage more than 2 people sitting in the room. Two additional chairs have also been adjusted within the room so as to make it easier for guests or another person to make a comfortable sitting in the room.
We can also an extended area beside the master bedroom that can be used as a study or office area within home. The natural lights enter the room through the large window hiding beneath the curtains.
Media and entertainment corner forms an essential part of every house and thus, our next discovery was this beautiful and very simple media corner. A wide LED screen has been mounted on a dark background wall and white walls and rack beneath it to create a balance. A matching wall clock is hanging right above the screen and the TV screen has been aptly placed right in front of the bed in master bedroom.
Coming out of the room, we encountered these pristine white idols of Radha-Krishna within a designated area surrounded by wooden walls. The mini Pooja room gives a special open end corner to perform Pooja and meditation. The placement serves an example of how small Indian homes, that lack space, can make the use of wall to get a decent Mandir within their home.
A living room, as comfortable and soothing as this is hard to find. Without putting in anything additional, the designer and decorators have played with flowers, tiles and textiles to create vibrancy and contrast in the room. Two single sofas and long extended couch are perfect to accommodate multiple guests without adjustments.
And the guest bedroom of the house is worth looking at. With no power play of paints or floor design just like the rest of the house, the guest room looks dashing merely with a presence of small artwork and a light highlighting it on a darker wall. Gray colored curtains, bed sheet, and props have been used to create a somber and calming effect. Do notice the matching rug on the floor.
We are bowled over by the dining section of this house which is full of light, flowers, colors, curtains and decor. The beautiful silky curtains in background emanating a royal feel and the white chair complementing the royalty are further enhanced to zenith with a purple bench. The dining table has a dramatic pattern and the long-standing flower pots are an adorable addition.
Cream and Gray are the primary colors that have been used here as well. The walls have plyboard shelves throughout to keep the utensils and other material stored and safe and steep counter top is installed to save the space. The kitchen is further equipped with a breakfast counter that further extends to the hallway, serving as a rack to place show pieces, books, newspaper of other items. (See image below).
