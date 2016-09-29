Your browser is out-of-date.

15 small country houses to inspire you to build one

Ruqaiyya Hussain Ruqaiyya Hussain
Weekend Home, Ashleys Ashleys Bungalows
The central attraction of a country house is its surrounding and what it shares with its nature. Therefore, the cottage, whether small or large, ensures convenience, comfort, and beauty. 

Today we dare to uncover 15 cottages that are made up of different designs, material, and styles but have one thing in common that is functionality, aesthetic quality, and comfort which serves as an inspiration for those who dream it big to live in a compact and practical cottage. Let us have a look at these designer living cottages.

Cottage with large outdoor terrace

Rústica e Colonial, RAC ARQUITETURA RAC ARQUITETURA Colonial style balcony, veranda & terrace
RAC ARQUITETURA

RAC ARQUITETURA
RAC ARQUITETURA
RAC ARQUITETURA

Anyone who is in love with the country life would love to seek intense and direct contact with nature and rural environment. In this cottage, a generous balcony provided with a large outdoor terrace invites the residents to enjoy the tranquil atmosphere inside.

Colonial Style Structure

Residência JA, L2 Arquitetura L2 Arquitetura Country style houses
L2 Arquitetura

L2 Arquitetura
L2 Arquitetura
L2 Arquitetura

This cottage has been built with wood structure and two covered roofs with colonial tiles and masonry walls, while showcasing exposed bricks and yellow paint.The terrace around the house functions as an open balcony and serves full integration with the surrounding nature.

House of Masonry Brick Fields

Caseiros House, SAMF Arquitectos SAMF Arquitectos Country style houses
SAMF Arquitectos

Caseiros House

SAMF Arquitectos
SAMF Arquitectos
SAMF Arquitectos

This super compact house stands out in the countryside due to the white washed walls and wooden window frame that has been painted blue. Traditional elements like the chimney and the gable roof enhance the tradition charm of the residence. 

Mixed Culture Cottage

Casas em madeira , CASA & CAMPO - Casas pré-fabricadas em madeiras CASA & CAMPO - Casas pré-fabricadas em madeiras
CASA &amp; CAMPO—Casas pré-fabricadas em madeiras

CASA & CAMPO - Casas pré-fabricadas em madeiras
CASA &amp; CAMPO—Casas pré-fabricadas em madeiras
CASA & CAMPO - Casas pré-fabricadas em madeiras

This country successfully combines the prefabricated system of woods with bricks masonry. The sloping roof has been covered with ceramic tiles and wooden frames to show the unity and rustic style of the residence. 

Complete Cottage Style

homify Country house
homify

homify
homify
homify

A compact cottage style chalet that is made of wood can be a perfect solution for spending a comfortable life in bed. In this house, the entrance porch, flower boxes, and greenery adds an irresistible charm to the facade.

Wooden Chalet with Stylized Paint

"Dornröschenschloss", miacasa miacasa Country style houses
miacasa

miacasa
miacasa
miacasa

This wooden stands out for its traditional form and the soft colors of the walls and window frames, which enhance the charm and rustic style of the residence.


Cabin, Steel and Glass

Haus B, JEBENS SCHOOF ARCHITEKTEN BDA JEBENS SCHOOF ARCHITEKTEN BDA Modern houses
JEBENS SCHOOF ARCHITEKTEN BDA

JEBENS SCHOOF ARCHITEKTEN BDA
JEBENS SCHOOF ARCHITEKTEN BDA
JEBENS SCHOOF ARCHITEKTEN BDA

A country house that stands out for its combination of natural materials such as wooden planks lining the outer surfaces, and industrial, such as glass and steel of the window frames and roof.

Cottage complemented with Large Glazed Panels

CASA COM VIDRO E MADEIRA, NATALIE TRAMONTINI ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES NATALIE TRAMONTINI ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES Country style houses
NATALIE TRAMONTINI ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES

NATALIE TRAMONTINI ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES
NATALIE TRAMONTINI ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES
NATALIE TRAMONTINI ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES

If you wish to enjoy nature and also contemplate the countryside with modernity then why not employ large glass panels to get a glimpse of nature from everywhere?

Log Home

Smart Wood - баня и летняя кухня, Smart Wood Smart Wood Rustic style houses
Smart Wood

Smart Wood
Smart Wood
Smart Wood

A log house that has been made of wood logs in painted, raw or apparent blends well with rustic landscape mode of atmosphere.

Lake House

Haus am See, Pfeiffer Architekten Pfeiffer Architekten Houses
Pfeiffer Architekten

Pfeiffer Architekten
Pfeiffer Architekten
Pfeiffer Architekten

Imagine having a cottage by the lake, as this fully coated wooden chalet wooden boards and a generous glass façade, which provides privileged views of the surroundings and the lake? Pure Gorgeous! 

Modern Style Cottage

Geuloever, Zwarthout Shou Sugi Ban Zwarthout Shou Sugi Ban Modern houses
Zwarthout Shou Sugi Ban

Zwarthout Shou Sugi Ban
Zwarthout Shou Sugi Ban
Zwarthout Shou Sugi Ban

This country house with build in wood and high ground level stands as a modern form of pavilion. Moreover, the rustic finish of the wooden planks lining on outer surface look very sturdy and stylish.

A house with Prime location

Casa em Guararema, Cabana Arquitetos Cabana Arquitetos Rustic style houses Wood
Cabana Arquitetos

Cabana Arquitetos
Cabana Arquitetos
Cabana Arquitetos

When it comes to contemplating the natural landscape, the location of the residence must be given priority to the views of surrounding visual attraction. This house of 65 m² explores the views of the surrounding mountains.

Prefabricated Beauty

VIMOB by COLECTIVO CREATIVO , COLECTIVO CREATIVO COLECTIVO CREATIVO Modern houses
COLECTIVO CREATIVO

COLECTIVO CREATIVO
COLECTIVO CREATIVO
COLECTIVO CREATIVO

A prefabricated house made out of woods can perfectly adapt to the landscape and climate of the fields. The advantages include low cost, ability to carry home and the outlooks worth looking and appreciation.

Sustainable Living

Sommerhaus PIU 65, SOMMERHAUS PIU - YES WE WOOD SOMMERHAUS PIU - YES WE WOOD Prefabricated home Wood
SOMMERHAUS PIU—YES WE WOOD

SOMMERHAUS PIU - YES WE WOOD
SOMMERHAUS PIU—YES WE WOOD
SOMMERHAUS PIU - YES WE WOOD

Apart from adapting to the rural environment, the cottage can also be sustainable, generating low impact on environment in the construction along with lower power consumption as the prefab passive house will produce more energy than it can consume.

Cottage with Vibrant Colors

Ninho da Coruja - Chalé - Fotografias para Divulgação, DecoraPhotos - RHSPhotos DecoraPhotos - RHSPhotos Rustic style museums Hotels
DecoraPhotos—RHSPhotos

DecoraPhotos - RHSPhotos
DecoraPhotos—RHSPhotos
DecoraPhotos - RHSPhotos

This compact cottage, with red-washed walls, terrace with pergola and a wooden deck has all that is necessary for the comfort of its residents.

Suggested Read: Garden Fences for your home

Bowled over. What do you think of these designs?


