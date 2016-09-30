Your browser is out-of-date.

16 Garden Fences Your Neighbours Want to Copy

Ruqaiyya Hussain Ruqaiyya Hussain
Zen Inspired Garden, Bradley Stoke, Katherine Roper Landscape & Garden Design Katherine Roper Landscape & Garden Design Asian style garden
Much of the emphasis, while designing a garden, is laid on pretty and perfectly selected plants and sapling and their arrangement. However, the fences must never be forgotten. Why? Because firstly, it determines the overall picture of the garden enormously and secondly, because it is supposed to ensure your privacy. Who will be happy to see their neighbors and passersby constantly starting at your home, or maybe, your cake plate?

The fence must, therefore, meet a few criteria defined by professionals. We have compiled for you 16 matching models, sure to please even your neighbors.

1. Stylish, Strong and Stable- These kinds of wooden fences of Wooden Horizontal slants are really good pick for real class.

Palissade bois PARANA, Deck-linéa Deck-linéa Classic style garden
2. If you wish to be more daring, bold and adventurous- How about having a Black Fence?

Zen Inspired Garden, Bradley Stoke, Katherine Roper Landscape & Garden Design Katherine Roper Landscape & Garden Design Asian style garden
Zen Inspired Garden, Bradley Stoke

3. Symmetry is the key to consistency of garden and you should rope it in like this!

patio with raised sitting area and suspended brick barbecue Progressive Design London Modern garden
patio with raised sitting area and suspended brick barbecue

4. A decorative fence is the most perfect thing for a romantic garden and Newly wed couple's home.

A curved deck links the seating area to the house Lush Garden Design Asian style garden
A curved deck links the seating area to the house

5. This one might not be as great and high as wooden fence but it can still the beautiful incident day light with panache.

White Horse Pub, Hampshire Design Consultancy Ltd. Hampshire Design Consultancy Ltd. Country style garden
White Horse Pub

6. The so called Blind Dark Wood fences that are just fabulous.

Ogród na dachu z nutką orientu, GREENERIA GREENERIA Colonial style garden
7. Woven fences that are beautiful and also have the advantage that they can be easily moved.

Low Maintenance Garden, Cherry Mills Garden Design Cherry Mills Garden Design Eclectic style garden
Low Maintenance Garden

8. Special style of fencing on stilts that allow planting of larger shrubs without getting into the way.

Black granite and concrete shutter board wall Robert Hughes Garden Design Industrial style garden
Black granite and concrete shutter board wall

9. Take the massive wooden fence severity by stroking it into light shades and colors.

Narbonne Avenue Clapham, Bolans Architects Bolans Architects Minimalist style garden
Narbonne Avenue Clapham

10. A filigree fence on a wall is the perfect solution for more privacy.

Bowden House Aralia Minimalist style garden Stone Green contemporary,garden design,contemporary garden design,contemporary garden,outdoor living,outdoor entertaining,indoor outdoor living,outdoor seating,bespoke outdoor seating,bespoke garden furniture
Bowden House

11. Keep yourself limited to a smaller garden in narrow slats and bright colors so that larger leafy garden appears.

Small back garden design homify Modern garden
Small back garden design

12. A modern and dynamic fence that takes its form and structure in dual shades.

homify Modern garden
13. Privacy is not a problem with these high-mounted top, braided panels.

​Back garden at Bedford Gardens House. Nash Baker Architects Ltd Modern garden
​Back garden at Bedford Gardens House.

14. If you can adjust little on privacy then this dark wooden fence with unusual cutouts just looks great and stylish.

三本松でONな庭, 平山庭店 平山庭店 Garden Fencing & walls
15. Powerful and yet quite simple, this fence is a timeless classic.

Contemporary screening , fencing & wall panels, Paul Newman Landscapes Paul Newman Landscapes Modern garden
Contemporary screening , fencing & wall panels

16. Get inspired by the shape of the trees and plants in the garden. The curved lines in scenery always look great.

Eco Fencing project Atkinsons Fencing Ltd Scandinavian style garden
Eco Fencing project

Get extended protection at your home and install iron bars for protection. Get some ideas from this idea book.

We loved the movable version of fence. What is your personal favorite?


