The Perfect House for Only 36 Lakhs!

The total price of this beautiful house was just 36 Lakhs and the concept comes the courtesy of Casa Blanca. This is, no doubt an appealing amount to build an entire house that is as elegant and sophisticated as this one. The project has been made within 1291.67 square feet and has been designed for a couple of young lawyers. The architects of the cabinet 1.61 Architects were responsible for the implementation of this house with rooms distributed in a compact architectural design that left about 50% of the land surface unimpeded to the creation of a garden .

The facade of the house depicts a white box, contrasting to the surrounding landscape, integrating it without obfuscate. Join us to know the details of this project.