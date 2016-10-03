Practical but Beautiful Design of a Home from Ludhiana

Modern interior design gets predictable after you’ve seen a few homes. Pastel shades and straight lines are common elements that run through most contemporary houses. As a result, it’s not easy to create a memorable home that stands out because of its uniqueness.
Today, we take you on a tour of a home which is a picture of modernity but features distinctive detailing in its interiors that makes it stand apart. Created by architectural firm, Square Designs, from Ludhiana, the addition of custom-designed elements in each room helps to leave a lasting impression.
A floral welcome mat at the entrance is an accessory that one finds in most Indian homes, but this home takes it a step further with a beautiful black stone inlay on the white marble flooring of the main entrance. The effect is stunning!
Another interesting element is a seating area in the entrance hall. The black leather sofas give this room a lounge-like feel. Add to this the glassed-in enclosure behind the sofa, which has a reclining Buddha statue and potted plants, and you might feel like you are in a posh restaurant lounge or a reception at a hotel.
In contrast to the sophisticated seating area, the living room has a tranquil feel with pastel shades used in the décor and upholstery. Set in a large open-plan hall, a floating partition with display niches separates the room from the dining area and kitchen. Well-chosen accessories pull together an area that is perfect for relaxing.
While wall-mounted televisions are seen in almost every home, here, the TV is mounted on a white CNC cut partition with a pattern that is reminiscent of cutwork embroidery. The floating shelf underneath the television is used for displaying artefacts.
The shiny black top of the dining table is stunning on its own, but the contrasting white inlay work on the surface elevates the sophistication in the room. Like in the living area, the use of black accordion blinds instead of curtains enhances the modernity of the interiors.
Although the living, dining and kitchen follow an open plan, once again, cleverly designed partitions demarcate the areas, while also adding interest to the interiors. The kitchen is visually separated from the dining room by an open counter top with a wooden frame overhead that gives it the look of a large pass-through. On the other side, the wooden frame rises in a step-like pattern to form a breakfast counter with stools.
The kitchen follows a black-and-white theme with the black cabinetry around the steel-finish refrigerator while the rest of the kitchen cabinets have white laminates. The stove is located on an island with a black granite countertop.
The master bedroom too has a gorgeous CNC cut partition, which serves as the headboard for the bed and also divides the sleeping quarters from the seating area. The muted colour scheme gives the room a tranquil ambiance. The beige accordion shutters are perfect for controlling natural light and offering privacy, while the additional layer of sheer curtains introduces a touch of romance. The unique floating panel adds an eye-catching element to the room.
We end the tour at the back of the house, where there is a lovely green patch of lawn. A large statue of a reclining Buddha enhances the soothing ambiance making it perfect for meditation or relaxation.
For another home with a unique personality, see this ideabook.