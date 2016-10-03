Practical but Beautiful Design of a Home from Ludhiana

Modern interior design gets predictable after you’ve seen a few homes. Pastel shades and straight lines are common elements that run through most contemporary houses. As a result, it’s not easy to create a memorable home that stands out because of its uniqueness.

Today, we take you on a tour of a home which is a picture of modernity but features distinctive detailing in its interiors that makes it stand apart. Created by architectural firm, Square Designs, from Ludhiana, the addition of custom-designed elements in each room helps to leave a lasting impression.