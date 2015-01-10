Bedroom decorating ideas: front wall design

If we had to pick one place where interior style really matters, it would be the bedroom. This is the room where we go to replenish and rest, and creating a welcoming environment where we feel comfortable is essential for this goal. Inside the bedroom, one of the most striking is the front wall, the one that supports the bed. Depending on the type of bed you won, this wall may serve as a headboard. Either way, this is the surface that gives character to the whole room. There are a number of ways to decorate this wall, ranging from classic paintings to warm bookshelves. Today we take a look at some original and new ideas for decorating the front wall of the bedroom.