Scandinavian Design of a Bangalore Family Home

All around us we see homes of all kinds ranging from luxurious to simple, traditional, colorful or just audaciously extravagant but few will touch one’s heart and soul like this meticulously designed villa in Bangalore by Savio and Rupa Interior Concepts. Inspired by Mid-century Scandinavian construction style, this villa was designed to form a seamless connection between outdoors and indoors through a creative network of large windows and balconies.

Designer’s Den has standard Scandinavian features like neutral color tones, light furniture and open spaces with eclectic pops of color all around the house to delight and charm the senses. The designers’ clever implementation of defacto ceiling allows natural light to pour into the house across the day while the alfresco dining area makes outdoor dining a delight for residents and guests.