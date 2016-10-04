Scandinavian Design of a Bangalore Family Home

All around us we see homes of all kinds ranging from luxurious to simple, traditional, colorful or just audaciously extravagant but few will touch one’s heart and soul like this meticulously designed villa in Bangalore by Savio and Rupa Interior Concepts. Inspired by Mid-century Scandinavian construction style, this villa was designed to form a seamless connection between outdoors and indoors through a creative network of large windows and balconies.
Designer’s Den has standard Scandinavian features like neutral color tones, light furniture and open spaces with eclectic pops of color all around the house to delight and charm the senses. The designers’ clever implementation of defacto ceiling allows natural light to pour into the house across the day while the alfresco dining area makes outdoor dining a delight for residents and guests.
The enchanting white house has a dynamic facade with artistic architectural design that is highlighted by lovely play of lights along the surface. The walk up to the front door is picturesque to say the least with profusion of flower beds along with walkway. Large glass windows extending from roof to floor in the bedrooms create a dreamy illusion-like appearance and a new architectural concept has been introduced here on the top floor. Innovative structure holding a lovely collection of pots brings a classical touch to the building.
The living area has been designed to delight guests and residents with Scandinavian style seating arrangement and a Mediterranean style indoor swimming pool with wooden deck and fancy chairs. Deep sofas set around a trendy carpet face a stylish pair of open shelves decorated with eclectic mix of glassware. Classic style oval centre table, colorful cushions and table lamps are all surrounded by pockets of greenery in the form of houseplants and flower arrangement in vases. The grey wall art accentuates the white furniture and attractive lighting arrangement on the wall that have the appearance of lighted torches and ceiling.
The swimming pool and deck region remains bright with cheerful lights inside the pool and by roof skylight. Presence of blue and white furniture in the deck area along with pots and wheelbarrows of houseplants and other elements show the the designer’s eye for detail and beauty.
To remove focus from size and space available for dining use smart design elements like unusually designed furniture and color combinations. All white dining table with ribbon shaped supports in combination with simple black chairs brings a monochromatic touch to the kitchen which is broken by colorful wall painting.
By now we are aware that the house owner loves plants as much as the designers, as profusion of tiny potted plants with colorful flowers are spread across the home from balcony to living room and beyond. This trendy balcony too has large variety of tropical houseplants with colorful leaves and flowers, set in planters and pots set on the garden table.
We absolutely love this cantilever staircase that is a synchronized part of this artistic creation with floating steps and sky bridges connecting different parts of the house. The space below this staircase has been artfully used to design a shoe-rack keeping them clearly out of view. Instead of keeping the region bare, pretty bouquet of flowers and artefacts are spread across the timber ledge.
Textured stone wall brings out the monochrome tones and colorful designs of cushions, wall art and utensils. The floating black and white counter standing atop a transparent T-shaped structural glass panel gives a stylish fillip to the immaculate black and white glossy kitchen. Streamlined design comprises of a deep sink, a barbecue grill and a deep-fryer, all installed on the floating counter. Besides the futuristic pullout pantry unit and hi-gloss cabinets providing storage space to stash essentials, the kitchen counter extends into a make-shift dining table with high back bar stools.
Natural light and view of open sky with greenery keep the mind refreshed while walking alone. Minimalist design layout of rectangular table with rounded edges and trendy red chair against timber cabinets create the ambience of peace and harmony. Simple lighting arrangement ensures that the region is bright at all hours of the day and night.
With the wide variety of home entertainment systems available in the market today, it is not surprising that the owners wanted a mini theater at home. Comfortable seating arrangement of push-back chairs with footrests followed by unlimited supply of home made snacks and drinks are few of the advantages of this smartly designed home theater besides freedom of seeing a favorite movie at anytime of the day and night.
Instead of the usual trend of dressing up the master bedroom with silk draperies, canopied beds and decorative lighting, the decoraters have focused on earthy atmosphere and light furnishings. Every section of the room is colorful from soft floor rug to the window seat with light cushions and curtains.
Stone wall and wood floor create a relaxing environment for a jacuzzi and spa that can be placed either outside and inside the house. After a long day at work all you need is to immerse yourself in a relaxing bath with bubbles and forget everything.
A lovely outdoor dining area as this is rarely found in Indian homes but designers Savio and Rupa have outdone themselves by adding this Alfresco eating region made in Scandinavian style. Designed with rich pinewood, the deck, furniture, stools and table with colorful pots of flowers and bonsai tree, the enclosure is made for cozy picnics with family and friends.
