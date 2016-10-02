If you are looking at decorating your home to give it a peaceful and relaxing ambiance, using Feng Shui can help. The ancient Chinese system has guidelines for using accessories, colour and the right furniture placement to create the perfect setting. Too much energy can make a room chaotic, whereas too little of it can make it dull and boring. It’s all about maintaining a balance.

In this ideabook, we’ve put together some easy tips that you can use for bringing calmness to your home.