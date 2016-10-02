Your browser is out-of-date.

How to Create a Calm Home Using Feng Shui—8 Useful Tips

Bungalow at Undri, Space Craft Associates
If you are looking at decorating your home to give it a peaceful and relaxing ambiance, using Feng Shui can help. The ancient Chinese system has guidelines for using accessories, colour and the right furniture placement to create the perfect setting. Too much energy can make a room chaotic, whereas too little of it can make it dull and boring. It’s all about maintaining a balance.

In this ideabook, we’ve put together some easy tips that you can use for bringing calmness to your home.

​1.Clutter-free home

Living Room
A messy home does not attract good energy. Keep your home clutter free by replacing things in their proper place after use. Clean and organized rooms have an airy and tranquil ambiance.

2.​Retreat in the master bedroom

Master Bedroom
A master bedroom should be a relaxing zone to which you retreat for resting. Adding Feng Shui accessories such as a pair of Mandarin ducks, pomegranates and peach blossoms can help to create the right ambiance in the bedroom. Avoid placing water features or even a painting of a water scape in the room.

3.​Balance in the kitchen

Kitchen
A kitchen is a high energy area because of the element of fire and the activity in it. Bringing calmness to this area can be quite a challenge. Keeping the kitchen clean can help to reduce the chaos. Avoid keeping dirty dishes in the sink. If you can’t wash them immediately, stack them in the dishwasher. Place a few potted herbs to introduce a refreshing feel.

​4.Airy living room

Living Room
The living room is an area where the family and guests sit down for conversation. Hence, the placement of furniture should be conducive for it. Ideally, the sofas should be placed against a wall. Avoid placing chairs where they block a door or passageway.

​5.Abundance in the dining room

Bungalow at Undri
According to Feng Shui, a dining room has an important role to play in the flow of wealth in the family. Hanging a mirror on the wall so that it reflects the dining table is believed to double one’s fortune. A view of lush greenery from the dining area brings tranquillity into the setting. However, the dining area should not be located near the front door.

6.​Reducing negative energy in the bathroom

MIRRORS
A bathroom is a place that has a lot of negative energy, so it’s important to take measures to reduce its effects. Repair leaking taps or faucets without delay. Try to keep the lid down when the toilet isn’t in use. Keep all the fittings and fixtures spotless. Hang a mirror either inside or outside the door to keep the negative energy from flowing out into the rest of the home.


7.​Peaceful workspace

SS16 Style Guide - Coastal Elegance - Home Office/Study
SS16 Style Guide—Coastal Elegance—Home Office/Study

If you have a home office, creating a calm setting can improve concentration and make it easier to get things done. Place your desk so that you have the wall behind you when you work. It’s not ideal to have a window behind you. Try to set the desk at a place where it is directly opposite to the door. Use plants to add a soothing element to the area.

8.​Make a garden

HOME STAGING EXTÉRIEUR OU L'ART DE BIEN VENDRE SON BIEN IMMOBILIER
Plants help to enhance the beauty of a home and make it more tranquil. Create a small garden just outside your home – a terrace or balcony garden works too. Maintain the garden so that it is tidy with manicured grass and healthy plants. Replace garden lights as soon as they burn out. Sweep up fallen leaves and clear drains to ensure that water doesn’t stagnate.

For more tips on using Feng Shui in your home, see this ideabook.

Have you ever used Feng Shui for your home? Let us know in the comments.


