8 Things to consider: dos and don'ts for decorating your home with Ganesha idols

A Ganesha idol is something that one finds in most Indian homes. Using a statue or idol of the elephant god, who is believed to remove obstacles, for decorating a home is believed to eliminate negative energy from a home. It’s also an aesthetically pleasing image. However, did you know that there are dos and don’ts about the type of idol you use as well as how you place it in your home?

Homify has put together this ideabook to serve as a guide to help you to get it right with Ganesh idols for homes.