8 Things to consider: dos and don'ts for decorating your home with Ganesha idols

A Ganesha idol is something that one finds in most Indian homes. Using a statue or idol of the elephant god, who is believed to remove obstacles, for decorating a home is believed to eliminate negative energy from a home. It’s also an aesthetically pleasing image. However, did you know that there are dos and don’ts about the type of idol you use as well as how you place it in your home?
Homify has put together this ideabook to serve as a guide to help you to get it right with Ganesh idols for homes.
For bringing joy and prosperity, brass is the recommended material for a Ganesha idol. East, South and West are the favourable directions, while Northeast and Northwest should be avoided at all costs.
Did you ever think that there were so many restrictions to using a Ganesha statue to decorate your home? For some tips on decorating your home for a Ganesha festival visit this ideabook.
Looking for an ideal position for ganesh idol? Home entrance can be the right choice. While this creates a lovely welcome for guests, make sure that the back of the statue doesn’t face a room of the house as it will cause a decline in prosperity. This is the reason that Ganesha idols are found in pairs at entrances with the statues placed back to back so that both sides of the home benefit from the fortune that the idol brings.
Whether you have a couple of idols that you display in a cabinet or an entire collection that covers a wall, try to keep a gap of at least one inch between the statues when you arrange them. Custom designed shelves placed at a distance from each other is a good idea.
Some Ganesha idols have the trunk curved to the right, while others have it on the left. The statue with the trunk pointing to the right requires powerful poojas that aren’t viable for homes. These types of statues are best kept in temples. When it comes to the Ganesh idol, home entrance decoration using it should have the trunk pointing to the left.
The material of the idol has significance as per Vastu Shastra, as does the direction in which it is placed. According to professionals, silver Ganesha idol brings fame but to experience the benefits the statue should be placed in the West, Southeast or Northwest direction. Avoid placing it in the Southwest or South.
For a couple who wants to start a family, a copper Ganesha placed in the East or South is believed to fulfil their dream. However, when arranging the Ganesh decoration at home take care not to place the idol in either the Southwest or Northwest part of the house.
A wooden Ganesha sculpture is believed to bring health and success if it is placed in North, Northeast or East. Southeast isn’t recommended for a Ganesha made from wood.
A clay idol of Ganesha removes obstacles and brings health and success if you keep it in the Southwest. Avoid keeping a clay Ganesha statue in either the north or the west.
Another point that you must keep in mind while selecting ganesh idols for living rooms or any other part of the home is that they should be in the seated position. While seated, ganesh is considered to be meditating which represents calmness and peace in the surroundings. According to experts, this position also suggests that he is keeping a watch over your family and making sure everyone is well protected.
Ganesh decoration and other prayer accessories have become quite common in Indian homes as they create a pleasing ambience. Besides focusing on the surrounding decoration of Ganpati, make sure that the idol you choose includes a mushak (mouse) and a modak (sweet) as it is considered highly auspicious. It also indicates that the god is enjoying his favourite sweet and will bless the devotees.