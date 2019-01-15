A Welcoming Villa in Bangalore that Plays with Patterns

The technological hub of India, Bangalore, has surprised us today with this lavish and stunningly designed villa. Rendered with premium quality materials by the designers at Spaces and Design, this spacious and subtly opulent abode is a powerhouse of unique designs and patterns. It will thrill you with its arty entrance, a breathtaking staircase, ornate wooden screens, decorative glass accents, and simple and elegant lines and curves. Various tones of black, wooden, white, and creamy hues dominate the colour palette of the house, and allow the creative designs and patterns to do all the talking needed.
The heavy and impressive entrance doors make a unique and almost regal style statement with their beautiful patterns. A solid wooden frame holds the doors in position, while sleek glass panels flank them on either side for a contemporary appeal.
The gorgeously winding staircase rendered in white and dark brown is a design wonder that takes you from the ground floor to the mezzanine. Creamy white environs and neat metal railings add to the glamour of this ascension, while large flower-shaped pendant lights hang from the ceiling to cast a soothing glow over the setting. Glass doors set in sleek wooden frames enhance the expansive feel of the interiors, while latticed screens beckon in the distance to take a closer look.
Intricately carved wooden panels on this side of the stairway remind us of the popular filigree work that adorns old Indian architectures. These screens not only up the style quotient of the light-hued interiors significantly, but also offer a sense of privacy and demarcation for different spaces.
The beautifully shaded and solid wooden wall at the far end looks simply enchanting under the golden glow of the metallic pendant lights. On its left, slim wooden pillars come together to create subtle partitions of sorts, while the glass doors close to you are set in shiny chrome panels. So essentially, an arty blend of varied textures makes the inside of the house visually intriguing. Also note how the decorative etchings on the glass panes add pizzazz to the space.
With a grey quirkily peaked ceiling and shaded wooden floor, the bedroom is a minimalistic yet cosy delight. White walls offer a neat and serene vibe, while dashes of bold red on the headboard and floating cabinet infuse the space with passion and fun.
Gleaming doses of black and white make this spacious and luxurious bathroom a stunner. Bold stripes on the walls get a dollop of vibrancy, thanks to the splash of red, while the curvy tub in the corner promises sheer rejuvenation. The sink counter is sleek, smart and can hold all bath essentials, while the trendy mirror takes the brightness quotient of the space up a notch.
