Misty Villa of Dreams in Munnar, Kerala

Most of us visit mountains and hills during vacations and it is only few lucky ones that can own a home surrounded by mist with windows showing picturesque views throughout the day. Today we take you the tour of one such tastefully designed abode in misty hills of Munnar, in South India which has all the luxuries that a family would need in this remote location. The contemporary opulent villa designed by architect duo Savio and Rupa Interior Concepts has tastefully designed interiors with furniture procured locally and from overseas. The enchanting home is blessed with a romantic terrace pool beside a wooden deck and barbecue. Every inch of this dream villa has been constructed with loving care to ensure that the home blends into the beautiful landscape as a part of old world charm.
With burnished orange color dominating the the room, designers have selected neutral tones for background and also for L shaped sofa before entertainment unit. Stylish chandelier suspended from wooden panel on the ceiling sets the romantic mood for this modern living room which also has a long TV unit finished in teak, glass & white membrane fixed on the stone wall and accommodates the home-theater & music systems. This unusual backdrop behind the television is fashioned out of grey slate stones and lacquer coating which gives the wall its wet look when LED spotlights are used as to give the room a classy and well illuminated finish.
The eclectic dining region has all the trappings of restful living with premium glass topped teakwood dining table and stylish black chairs that are placed before scenic doors looking out into the misty mountains and colorful garden. Fresh flowers have a dominant presence across the house and you see plentiful here on the dining table and within the long black vase. The dining region also has a slim wooden dresser next to the rustic wall below oval mirrors which has been finished with a combination of teak, white hi-gloss membrane and glass to work as a small bar.
Wide and spacious kitchen has been tastefully decorated in monochrome shades of black and white that is broken in places with teak-wood panels on the sides and glittering steel appliances. The most scenic feature of this one-of-a-kind kitchen is the swimming pool beyond the sliding doors and view of breathtaking misty mountains. The kitchen island that also houses the cooking range has a trendy breakfast counter made of white Corian stone.
The poolside deck of this beautiful house is out of this world with view of undulating mist covered mountains and miles of open sky overhead. To allow unresticted view of the lush and colorful vegetatation around the deck it has been given a simple barricade of toughened glass and iron bars. Grassy bed around the railing and neat rows of flowers bring old world charm to the deck laid out with lovely cane furniture.
Warm timber floor and wood furniture are the mainstay of this simple master bedroom with colorful splashes of red across the region. The comfortable arm chair armchair upholstered in trendy black and white with perky red cushions matches colors with the stack of cushions and pillows on the bed giving a stylish fillip to serene grey interiors touched with warmth of wood. Classic style black chandelier above the bed adds to the delicate grandeur of the room.
Just as red was the single solid dominant color of the master bedroom, here the pattern is carried forward with olive green which retains is soothing to the eye and mood. Trendy mix of brown and green has been used across the room in the form of patterns on cushions, in the cool tones of the floor mat and also in the decorative vases on the floor. Art pieces hightlighted by trendy wall sconces are also part of the green and brown color scheme.
Black and white tiles laid out like a chessboard bring color and form to this spacious bathroom. Here too we see the lovely setting of flowers in every empty surface which adds color to the simple grey stone tiles and stainless steel fittings keeping partnership of sparkling white sanitary-ware.
Decorated with natural elements, this bathroom is a picture of elegance and simplicity. While indoor plants add a dash of freshness and color to the lit bathroom with modern fittings and stylish floating storage area under the counter. The wide rectangular mirror stretching above the counter increases the spaciousness of this trendy bathroom by several notches.
