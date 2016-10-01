8 Tricks Feng Shui taught us to attract money into our house

We are all aware of the ancient Chinese system of Feng Shui, which prescribes guidelines for enhancing the flow of positive energy in our homes. The techniques are not complicated as it just involves arrangement, maintenance and accessorizing – something anyone can do without the help of a design professional. Implementing some of the techniques can increase the flow of wealth into your home as well as remove negativity to present a more harmonious home.
We’ve put together 8 easy Feng Shui tips to help you bring peace and prosperity into your home. Try them out to see if they bring results.
Let’s start with the front of your house. The path from the gate to the main door should be neat and appealing if you want to attract money into your home and ensure that it stays there. Remove clutter or obstructions along the way to make the main door easy to locate. Decorate the area near the entrance door with a doormat and a few potted plants. Keep it spotless always.
Red, green and purple are the colours associated with wealth. You don’t have to use all three colours! Work with the ones with which you feel comfortable. Use red on the walls or upholstery. Add a rich purple throw cushion on the sofa. Place a few indoor plants to add green to the interiors.
Feng Shui has a few traditional gold accessories such as a toad or lucky coins that are believed to attract wealth into a home. Accessorize with them to increase the flow of money.
The kitchen is one of the main areas responsible for attracting wealth into the home. Organize your kitchen to reduce clutter and keep it clean not only to add beauty to your home but to increase the chances of wealth coming in.
It isn’t sufficient to store things away to keep the external areas looking tidy. Arrange cupboards and put everything in its right place so that there is no clutter anywhere, even behind closed doors. Clean out your refrigerator frequently to throw away spoiled or old food.
An airy room is not only appealing but also allows energy to flow through it easily. Spring clean often to get rid of things that you don’t use. This will also make space for newer things that make your home more attractive.
Water is one of the vital elements of Feng Shui, so make sure that you don’t waste any of it in your home. Fix leaky taps and faucets immediately. Furthermore, make sure that there is no stagnant water anywhere in your home.
Dull rooms have a cold vibe that isn’t suitable for the unhindered flow of positive energy. Brighten up the boring spaces in your home with colourful art, photographs, ornaments or plants to add a refreshing feel to the area.
You can get additional tips for using Feng Shui in your home from this ideabook.