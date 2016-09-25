Top 5: Wall Decor, Fancy Homes, Meditation Room and Decor Mistakes

Hey, India! Hope things are going well on your end. First of all, we would like to thanks our readers and regular following for staying tuned to us for long. The weekend, best part of the week, is here. It is the time to think of deep cleaning, restoration and renovation and what else could be better than knowing the trends of decoration that are in vogue these days. To make things easier, just like every other week, we are throwing up some light on the trending guides of this week from our website. They have been loved by our readers worldwide and we are sure you will love them too.
People these days are looking for conventional methods that have the potential to make their homes look fancier but do not burn a hole in their pockets. A posh looking villa comes with its own charm and people have a fascination towards it, no matter what budget they have. Here comes a guide that presents you 18 versatile and stupendous ways that give a modern touch up to your regular home and are easier to afford.
18 versatile and stupendous ways that give a modern touch up to your regular home and are easier to afford.
While most of the people tend to decorate their homes a lot, it happens a lot of time that they forget to pay heed to the walls. However, one needs to understand that the interior walls of a house are as much important as the rest of the sections and thus, ignoring them for no reason is a recipe for disaster.
Now, even when we talk about wall decor, people put boundaries to their imaginations and keep their thoughts limited to wall paintings, decals, and wallpapers. This guide will teach you how you can dress up your house walls and make them look modern and eternal without putting in much investment.
International Yoga Day has bought meditation and Yoga back into the news and fashion and people are looking for new ideas to follow it. While some prefer to go to parks, many people are interested in creating an interesting and calm meditation corner or room within their house. The idea is not bad at all! After all, seeking meditations and peace within one's home is all you need for a happy living. But one cannot convert any random part of the house into a meditation center as the term
Meditation comes with its own sets of definition and protocols.
Learn what are the essentials of a meditation room and how you can bring one right at your place with this small and easy to follow guide.
Seems like people are quite conscious about their homes, its decor and possible mistakes they can make within their homes. People, who are involved in DIY home decor projects or become self-proclaimed interior designers often tend to make certain mistakes that can ruin the entire look of the home. These mistakes are hardly realized at the start but once committed, they can leave you sore-eyed.
How can you make your home look well decorated yet balanced? Learn through this guide and know the art or interior decoration.
An epitome of luxury and lavishness, this guide presents you a dream home from Haryana that has been set up in the Panchkula district of Haryana and is spread across an area of 5000 square feet. In and out, the house is interesting and a visual treat for many. The guide will take you on a tour from the facade to the interiors, kitchen to the rooms and everything else that you might have loved to see and get inspired from.
Go through this guide to know more about this modern house.