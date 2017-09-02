Your browser is out-of-date.

A uniquely furnished villa in Hyderabad

Justwords Justwords
A TRIPLEX VILLA NEAR SUNCITY, HYDERABAD
We are in the historically and culturally rich city of Hyderabad today, and this triplex villa near Suncity promises to delight us with its unique and tasteful aesthetic aspects. Clever use of bold hues, interesting materials, sleek and modish designs, and customised decorative accents fill the lavish home with an arty and exclusive vibe. So watch out for quirky closet doors, designer wall panels, exotic headboards, rustic feature walls, and creative partitions. Rendered by the talented architects at Kreative House, this villa will inspire you around every corner.

Glass Partition
KREATIVE HOUSE

Glass Partition

KREATIVE HOUSE
KREATIVE HOUSE
KREATIVE HOUSE

Sophisticated living

Sophisticated living
KREATIVE HOUSE

A TRIPLEX VILLA NEAR SUNCITY, HYDERABAD

KREATIVE HOUSE
KREATIVE HOUSE
KREATIVE HOUSE

An earthy-hued feature wall, sleek floating cabinets, and stylish sofas make the living area cosy and elegant. Cream, pale green and dark red shades rule the upholstery to contrast the dark furniture and dark floor. And brocade patterns on the drapes add a luxurious aura here.

Rustic yet lavish dining

Rustic yet lavish dining
KREATIVE HOUSE

A TRIPLEX VILLA NEAR SUNCITY, HYDERABAD

KREATIVE HOUSE
KREATIVE HOUSE
KREATIVE HOUSE

The stone-laden feature wall in the uniquely designed dining space holds the TV and adds a dollop of earthiness to the ambiance. The thick glass partition on the left that separates the living space from the dining zone, is composed of artificial reeds and pretty pebbles on the inside, and looks simply beautiful. Sleek dark cabinets and trendy glass shelving units address storage needs, while an elegant dining table set promise comfortable mealtimes. Golden drapes, a lush potted plant, and a glamorous marble floor complete the look in the dining area.

Smart kitchen

Smart kitchen
KREATIVE HOUSE

Kitchen with Breakfast Counter

KREATIVE HOUSE
KREATIVE HOUSE
KREATIVE HOUSE

Created with neutral hues and sleek storage spaces, the kitchen is a smart and highly functional zone for preparing delicacies. There is ample space to move around without bumping into things, and the trendy breakfast nook lets the chef socialise with guests easily.

Creatively inspired bedroom

Creatively inspired bedroom
KREATIVE HOUSE

A TRIPLEX VILLA NEAR SUNCITY, HYDERABAD

KREATIVE HOUSE
KREATIVE HOUSE
KREATIVE HOUSE

Dark red and orange bedding adds a splash of vibrancy to this otherwise sober and low key bedroom. But on closer inspection, you can’t fail but admire the snazzy blue accent lighting along the ceiling, and the ornately carved and quirky headboard. Sleek side drawers and a smooth wall to wall closet cater to storage needs, while the tall mirror makes the room appear more spacious.

Gorgeous pattern play

Gorgeous pattern play
KREATIVE HOUSE

A TRIPLEX VILLA NEAR SUNCITY, HYDERABAD

KREATIVE HOUSE
KREATIVE HOUSE
KREATIVE HOUSE

This white and black panel devoted to entertainment adds a whole new dimension to the bedroom we just saw, with its glorious patterns. A sleek and gleaming storage unit floats above the floor and can easily store remotes, DVDs and more.

A dash of quirk

A dash of quirk
KREATIVE HOUSE

A TRIPLEX VILLA NEAR SUNCITY, HYDERABAD

KREATIVE HOUSE
KREATIVE HOUSE
KREATIVE HOUSE

We simply adore the quirky decor accent on the closet door in this cheerful and bright bedroom. The inhabitant’s love for retail therapy clearly comes through, thanks to the painting depicting girls with shopping bags! Polka-dotted curtains and floral patterned bedspread make for a spirited look here.

Inspired by this trendy and uniquely adorned villa? Check out another tour if you want more ideas - A Simple and Contemporary Jodhpur Apartment.

Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


