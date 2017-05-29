A beautiful and innovative 3bhk apartment in Mumbai

Expensive lifestyles, the Indian film industry, ultramodern buildings, dreamers and hard workers define the spirit of Mumbai, a well-known and bustling Indian city. And we are here today to explore a stylish 3bhk apartment that was innovatively rendered by the interior designers and decorators of A. S. Designs. Sleek designs, gleaming surfaces and elegant simplicity make this abode special and inviting. The colour palette relies on sober and neutral hues primarily, but bold and vibrant touches make their presence felt here and there. The son’s bedroom especially is smart and lively with peppy colours accentuating the fashionable designs there.
Despite the simplicity of the sleek burgundy sofas and the fuss-free wooden accents, the living room makes a lasting impression. The creamy white environs glow beautifully under the powerful but soft recessed lights, while a wooden panel with floating glass shelves behind the sofa flaunts artefacts for aesthetic appeal. A trendy green and yellow rug and an aquarium at the far end add pizzazz to the space, while a quirky wood and glass coffee table make for a useful and visually pleasing addition.
Sober and elegant shades like brown, black, white and beige come together in this galley style kitchen to create an ambiance that promises stylish culinary adventures. Neat and no-frills cabinets and drawers offer ample storage space, while uncluttered countertops make prepping and cooking a dream. The square recessed lights on the ceiling and the diagonally arranged backsplash tiles offer visual interest and depth to the kitchen.
Soft and soothing hues, cosy furnishing, and a minimalistic decor style contribute to the classy look of the master bedroom. The sleek beige panel that starts off as the headboard spans across the ceiling to make a fashionable statement. A bold red artwork spices it up, while a red, orange and brown rug breaks the monotony of the cream-hued gleaming floor. The elegant bed with its sleek side tables and chic lamps is an inviting affair, complete with dark patterned pillows and duvet. Neat white closets take care of storage needs and keep the minimalistic charm of the bedroom alive.
A modish dark green couch that opens up as a bed when required, takes the centre stage in the guest bedroom. Peach, cream and beige shades join hands here for a serene feel, while vibrant abstract artworks and a snazzy rug perk things up. Stylish glass doors set in chrome frames lead you to the balcony with glass windows.
The son’s bedroom is a white and cream canvas peppered randomly with bold hues. The large and sleek bed impresses with its passionate red accents, and a mirrored side which adds pizzazz. The chic and floating side tables hold jazzy lamps with chrome bases, while a niche above the headboard hold pretty memorabilia. The study nook is right beside the array of glass windows, and comes with a sunny yellow wall and a sensible floating desk. A couple of trendy chairs offer cosy seating, while the recessed lights are sheer contemporary delights.
The mirror opposite the bed is framed with glossy and brilliant blue tiles, while floral artworks in chrome frames offer additional aesthetic charm to the space. We simply love the sleek white closets with a hint of bold red detailing, and the lush potted green that peeks from behind them.
This gorgeous yet simple home banks on classy minimalism, modern designs and pops of bright hues for a comfy and convenient lifestyle.