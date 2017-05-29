A beautiful and innovative 3bhk apartment in Mumbai

The mirror opposite the bed is framed with glossy and brilliant blue tiles, while floral artworks in chrome frames offer additional aesthetic charm to the space. We simply love the sleek white closets with a hint of bold red detailing, and the lush potted green that peeks from behind them.

This gorgeous yet simple home banks on classy minimalism, modern designs and pops of bright hues for a comfy and convenient lifestyle. For more ideas, take another tour - A Joyful Villa in Hyderabad that Has it All.