A Lovely Holiday Home in Mumbai

Lonavala Holiday Home , Rakeshh Jeswaani Interior Architects
Loading admin actions …

Join us on a tour of this lovely holiday home today to explore the beauty and wonder of professional Indian-inspired interior design. The design and style of the home reflects the interests and personality of the residents, while the choice of furnishings and colours are inspired by three main popular styles:  modern , minimalist, and rustic. However, this doesn't prevent Rakeshh Jeswaani, interior architects based in Mumbai from venturing into bolder and more ethnic inspired designs. Overall, the holiday home has an exotic charm with lots of lovely surprises to be savoured. 

We hope you will find some interesting ideas and refreshing inspiration for your home through this tour. Please don't forget to leave us some feedback in the comments section. Now, let's have a look at this wonderful holiday home shall we? 

Romantic canopy bed

Every holiday home needs a little bit of romance, or else it would be too ordinary. One easy way of adding romance to a bedroom is to use a canopy bed and have a sexy, sheer material draped over the bed posts. Small details like a bouquet of flowers next to the bed can also make a world of difference. 

For more inspiration, have a look at canopy beds here on homify

A terrace with traditional accents

This terrace is portrayed against a background of typical Indian elements. Far from being overloaded with impressive decorative elements, it is organized in a simple and airy manner. Freedom of movement and refined aesthetics play a vital role here, with poufs and rugs making the space more comfy. The result is an ideal atmosphere for relaxation.

A carefully presented dining room

In this part of the house, the interior designers have decided to give Indian furnishing traditions a break, and use modern furnishings instead. The carefully presented dining room is filled with artistic decorations that are neatly arranged. A dark table is surrounded by fuchsia pink chairs and a bench with geometrical motifs, proving that the cross between styles can be a real success.

Colourful lounge

There is one thing you expect to find in an Indian-inspired home, and that's lots of colour. Pictured here we see a colourful lounge area with a comfy sofa, and multi-coloured and patterned cushions, giving this social area an eclectic style. Elegant sheer white curtains complete the bohemian look. 

Artistic corners

As we mentioned earlier, this house is filled with surprises. Pictured here we see one little surprise waiting for us in the form of an artistic sculpture by the staircase. The white sculpture adds contrast to the mysterious dark stairway, breathing life into it while arousing our curiosity.

We hope you've enjoyed the tour of this house as much as we have. For more home tips, inspiration, and interesting ideas, have a look at a lovely home of positive energy

​A Simple Apartment in upcoming Vadodara
What do you like most about this home tour? Please share with us in the comments section below. 


