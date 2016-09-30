A Lovely Holiday Home in Mumbai

Join us on a tour of this lovely holiday home today to explore the beauty and wonder of professional Indian-inspired interior design. The design and style of the home reflects the interests and personality of the residents, while the choice of furnishings and colours are inspired by three main popular styles: modern , minimalist, and rustic. However, this doesn't prevent Rakeshh Jeswaani, interior architects based in Mumbai from venturing into bolder and more ethnic inspired designs. Overall, the holiday home has an exotic charm with lots of lovely surprises to be savoured.

We hope you will find some interesting ideas and refreshing inspiration for your home through this tour. Please don't forget to leave us some feedback in the comments section. Now, let's have a look at this wonderful holiday home shall we?