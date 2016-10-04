A Smart Apartment of Fuschia Colour

Enter the house and you will get into a room with a huge couch to jump on. In the front of the couch lies the TV fitted under lightening shelves. What surprised us was the bright and vibrant kitchen on the side of the living area.

On the ceiling hangs beautiful light decors with twinkling lights all over. White, black, and fuschia, the blend of the three colors is just the perfect solution for the entire space. A marvelous job by the designers of the house!