Function meets style in this Vastu compliant apartment in Delhi

A small wall mounted television that can be viewed from the comfort of the bed is a perfect accessory for resting with one’s feet up. The floor-to-ceiling wardrobes along the wall provide ample space to store everything out of view, keeping the room clutter-free and creating the ideal setting for positive energy to flow freely in the room.

This home shows that there’s more to design than chic accessories and bright colours. A home can be just as comfortable and lovely with simple design that takes into account the basic function of each space and then layers it subtly with a few stylish elements to introduce a feeling of luxury. We guess that’s the advantage of being your own interior designer!

For tips on using Vastu in your home, visit this ideabook.