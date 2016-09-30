Function meets style in this Vastu compliant apartment in Delhi

While hiring a design professional for doing up the interiors of one’s home, aesthetic appeal is the primary factor that comes into play during any discussion between the client and the designer. What happens when the client and designer are one and the same person?
Today we take you on an interesting tour of a small apartment in Delhi, where the owner-architect, Nikhil, uses simple design to present a stylish home where functionality and beauty merge to present the perfect example of basic yet luxurious living.
One look at the main door leading into the apartment, and you will know that you are going to witness something out of the ordinary. The rich-toned wooden door is a Vastu-prescribed feature. The panel of crisscross carvings on it adds a sophisticated look to the entrance area.
The construction of the apartment has been done according to the principles of Vastu Shastra, India’s ancient system of architecture. Besides having the rooms located in the prescribed direction, the design has the common spaces such as the living and dining in the middle of the layout with the two bedrooms along the outer walls. The open plan design of the living-dining ensures that there is free space in the centre – a Vastu guideline for a harmonious home. The internal walls have been reduced to a width of 3 inches to make the apartment seem more spacious.
Another Vastu element in the interior design is the placement of an aquarium in the North Eastern corner of the apartment. It is located on top of a storage cabinet with stunning white laminates in a geometric design with a 3-D effect that adds a sense of depth, making the area feel more spacious. The diffused lighting from the elegant ceiling panel adds to the sophistication.
A built-in desk with flowing curves runs along the corner walls of the living area, presenting a quiet area for working during the day and an extended living space while entertaining guests or during parties.
The tiny powder room off the living area gets a touch of glamour from a marbled counter top with flecks of gold. The same finish is carried through to the decorative wall niche to present cohesiveness. The mini-blind treatment on the window adds another elegant modern touch.
The bedroom gets an infusion of style from the leather-upholstered headboard that adds a lounge-like effect to the room. The built-in bedside table as well as the stool follows the same white and brown colour scheme.
In the corner of the bedroom, pull-down shutters are used instead of curtains to add a sleek contemporary look. The shutters provide privacy without blocking natural light. The view of greenery through the windows adds to the relaxing ambiance.
A small wall mounted television that can be viewed from the comfort of the bed is a perfect accessory for resting with one’s feet up. The floor-to-ceiling wardrobes along the wall provide ample space to store everything out of view, keeping the room clutter-free and creating the ideal setting for positive energy to flow freely in the room.
This home shows that there’s more to design than chic accessories and bright colours. A home can be just as comfortable and lovely with simple design that takes into account the basic function of each space and then layers it subtly with a few stylish elements to introduce a feeling of luxury. We guess that’s the advantage of being your own interior designer!
