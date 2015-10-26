Homes with a hint of teal

Adding a dash of teal at home is like adding a bit of sugar to coffee, too much of it can spoil the whole thing, but in limited amounts it can sweeten the whole look. This greenish-blue colour has slowly seeped into everything, from runways to home, scarves to mugs. There is something very alluring and soothing about this colour that is found sparingly in nature. And just like nature one can use it here and there to refresh the eyes.
Teal is a colour often associated with water, thus the best place to use it is the bathroom. Teal contrasts well with white or off white, thus the use of the two in this bathroom creates a striking effect. From a teal ceiling, teal tiles on the floor, walls and shower area and teal coloured wooden cabinets, the colour has been used here generously. Instead of sticking to a single shade, using slightly different shades of teal like here helps to break the monotony.
While teal and white is a classic combination, it can also be used with bright colours like yellow for a vibrant effect. This rustic wooden teal bed here designed by BIOGIBSON is simple, yet remarkable. Set against a bright yellow wall with decorative fireflies on it, the teal bed looks even more striking. The white bedspread and colourful throw pillows help teal stand out even more in this bedroom.
Another great way to bring in teal at home is to have a teal feature wall. Painting all the walls teal can make a room look small. But painting only one wall teal and leaving the others cream or off white, like in this bedroom here can create the right balance. Add to this some cream or light coloured simple wooden furniture, like the rustic cream wooden bed here and teal will shine in all its glory in any room. Teal coloured or printed bed sheets will compliment the wall without overpowering the room.
For those looking to experiment with teal, but not too much, a teal wooden cabinet is a good pick. Add to this some teal jars on the coffee table and some teal prints on sofa cushions and teal will seep into the living room in a small yet eye catching way. With contrasting white ceiling, sofas and cream walls, like in the living room here teal will certainly stand out. A teal chair is a good way to introduce a little bit of it in the study or at work.
This three-piece coffee table in three different shades of teal is another great use of the colour. Instead of sticking to the same shade of teal using three different shades creates a more vibrant effect. From the more bluish green of a lagoon, to the greenish blue of a still pond and finally to almost green of algae, nature has creeped into this living room with these varying tones of teal.
