A Modern Apartment in Bangalore with Vintage Flare

When you buy a house, you have a vision for the interiors that makes it a dream home for you. However, it generally works out best if you leave the execution of your ideas in the hands of a capable interior designer to ensure the best possible result within your budget. Today we’ll be looking at a unique home in Bangalore that has been done up by the expert team at Kriyartive Interior Design as per the owners’ requirements. We will note some unusual elements - such as the use of coloured recessed track lighting—that make this house a home with a difference! Let’s take a tour!

​The Trendy Living Room

Note the coloured recessed track lighting that is a key feature in this home. What a difference it makes to the room, adding a dollop of pizzazz to the modest décor! The neutral tones of the room are enlivened by colourful cushions on the comfortable sofa. The blue curtain is a striking accent feature. The customised wooden furniture with veneer finish looks sleek and functional while the natural bamboo panel around the TV unit contributes a stylish rustic touch. The trendy ceiling design with tiny lights encircling an elegant chandelier complete the décor with undeniable oomph!

​Nature Theme In The Dining Area

This stylish customised leaf-shaped wooden dining table set is definitely a conversation point with visitors! What an ingenious idea to reflect the design on the ceiling with an extraordinary light fixture. The recessed green light is very much in tune with the leaf theme. The wooden floor and brown-hued patterned wall enhance the rustic chic of this room.

​The Vibrant Kitchen

There is something to surprise us in every room! We love the trendy tempered blue glass splashback that looks oh so cool and elegant! We also dig the futuristic faucet that ups the style quotient of this smart and functional L-shaped kitchen. The purple and white furniture adds to the exciting ambience of this area.

​The Vintage Bar

The vintage look of the bar with its wooden beams and furniture, paired with the bright and trendy bar stools and the ingenious light fixture overhead, makes for a visual treat!

​The Cosy Bedroom

The wooden beams and floor, the matching antique-looking headboard, and the old-fashioned fan with the stylish lamp combine to give the bedroom a vintage appearance. The comfortable king-size bed has pull-out drawers for convenient storage.

​The Second Bedroom Dazzles

The ceiling design with its gorgeous light fixture, recessed purple lighting, purple and yellow curtains and matching bed makes this one dazzling bedroom! What a delight to relax in this space!

This residence is an extraordinary creation by Kriyartive Interior Design, consisting of ingenious designs, unique lighting, and an exceptional blend of the vintage and the trendy! Take a look at another home tour for more ideas - The Sparkling Home of Chennai!

Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


