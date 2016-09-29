​A Small but Complete Apartment in Bangalore

Prohibitive property prices are the reason that many of us may end up buying a house that is much smaller than we’d desire. However, in the hands of an expert team of designers even a small house can become a cosy and stylish home! Today we’ll explore Kriyartive Interior Design’s décor that has transformed a small Bangalore house into a fascinating residence through the bold use of colours and creative designs. Let’s have a look!
Another look at the living area and we give a thumbs-up to the gorgeous light fixture and the classy cuckoo clock– glamorous touches indeed! The floral pattern below the clock is a pretty addition that takes up no space. Quite in harmony with the colour palette is the television unit – the stylish brick veneer and elegant wooden furniture are in tune with the warm and cosy ambience.
The living area is a cosy affair! The peach walls and pastel hues of the walls, floor and ceiling are soothing and elegant, and trendily lit up by the glow from the recessed lights. The comfortable brown and white sofa set, wooden display racks and wooden coffee table contribute warmth and style.
We love the stylish and rich look of the dining table set – and the snazzy chairs balance the simple table beautifully! The peach and brown colour palette is repeated for a continued warm and welcoming ambience. The little temple is a lovely traditional touch below the unexpectedly futuristic light fixture! The convenient location of the dining table near the kitchen makes for easy conveyance of food and crockery.
What a vibrant colour for the kitchen furniture, filling the area with life! The beige splashback and floor provide balance in the colours while the blue chimney is a quirky touch! The kitchen is a functional area with plenty of storage space.
The bedroom sees a richer version of the living area décor—a delicious amalgamation of cheerful orange and warm brown, with a colourful bedcover enlivening the room even further! The elegant bed has pull-out drawers for convenient storage and there are trendy little recessed lights in the ceiling.
What a masterpiece in cool, elegant blue! The large mirrors on the cupboard doors look stylish and create an illusion of space. The patterned blue wall, the trendy blue ceiling with recessed lights, and the soft glow of the recessed track lighting cast a blue sheen even on the white walls and floor. We can easily imagine being in the middle of a tranquil ocean!
The team at Kriyartive Interior Design has made a bold statement in a small house, blending vibrant and trendy elements in functional spaces to fashion an innovative home.