​A Small but Complete Apartment in Bangalore

What a masterpiece in cool, elegant blue! The large mirrors on the cupboard doors look stylish and create an illusion of space. The patterned blue wall, the trendy blue ceiling with recessed lights, and the soft glow of the recessed track lighting cast a blue sheen even on the white walls and floor. We can easily imagine being in the middle of a tranquil ocean!

The team at Kriyartive Interior Design has made a bold statement in a small house, blending vibrant and trendy elements in functional spaces to fashion an innovative home.