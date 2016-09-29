Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

​A Small but Complete Apartment in Bangalore

Justwords Justwords
homify Modern living room
Loading admin actions …

Prohibitive property prices are the reason that many of us may end up buying a house that is much smaller than we’d desire. However, in the hands of an expert team of designers even a small house can become a cosy and stylish home! Today we’ll explore Kriyartive Interior Design’s décor that has transformed a small Bangalore house into a fascinating residence through the bold use of colours and creative designs. Let’s have a look!

​Charming Touches In The Living Area

homify Modern living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

Another look at the living area and we give a thumbs-up to the gorgeous light fixture and the classy cuckoo clock– glamorous touches indeed! The floral pattern below the clock is a pretty addition that takes up no space. Quite in harmony with the colour palette is the television unit – the stylish brick veneer and elegant wooden furniture are in tune with the warm and cosy ambience.

​Cosy Living Area

homify Modern living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

The living area is a cosy affair! The peach walls and pastel hues of the walls, floor and ceiling are soothing and elegant, and trendily lit up by the glow from the recessed lights. The comfortable brown and white sofa set, wooden display racks and wooden coffee table contribute warmth and style.

​The Compact Dining Area

homify Modern dining room
homify

homify
homify
homify

We love the stylish and rich look of the dining table set – and the snazzy chairs balance the simple table beautifully! The peach and brown colour palette is repeated for a continued warm and welcoming ambience. The little temple is a lovely traditional touch below the unexpectedly futuristic light fixture! The convenient location of the dining table near the kitchen makes for easy conveyance of food and crockery.

​The Snazzy Kitchen

homify Modern kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

What a vibrant colour for the kitchen furniture, filling the area with life! The beige splashback and floor provide balance in the colours while the blue chimney is a quirky touch! The kitchen is a functional area with plenty of storage space.

​Relaxing In The Bedroom

homify Modern style bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

The bedroom sees a richer version of the living area décor—a delicious amalgamation of cheerful orange and warm brown, with a colourful bedcover enlivening the room even further! The elegant bed has pull-out drawers for convenient storage and there are trendy little recessed lights in the ceiling.

​Serenity Exemplified

homify Modern style bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

What a masterpiece in cool, elegant blue! The large mirrors on the cupboard doors look stylish and create an illusion of space. The patterned blue wall, the trendy blue ceiling with recessed lights, and the soft glow of the recessed track lighting cast a blue sheen even on the white walls and floor. We can easily imagine being in the middle of a tranquil ocean!

The team at Kriyartive Interior Design has made a bold statement in a small house, blending vibrant and trendy elements in functional spaces to fashion an innovative home. Check out another home tour for more ideas - A Trendy Home by Day, Magic by Night!

Vastu Shastra Tips: What are the right colors for your house
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks