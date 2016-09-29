8 Amazing Wall Papers for Your Pooja Ghar

In modern Indian homes, a pooja ghar is often placed against a corner wall or in dead space at the end of a passageway. How do you liven up the ambiance in the area to make it more conducive to prayer and meditation?
Wall papers are a quick and easy solution for adding colour, texture and style to a dull wall. Using them on the background wall of your pooja space can enhance the ambiance of the area. We’ve picked a few different wall paper ideas to provide inspiration.
If your pooja arrangement is placed against a partition leaving no option for decorating the background with wall paper, an alternative is to use it on the side wall to add elegance to the area by introducing texture and sheen.
What better way is there to demarcate a pooja area in your home than to have a scenic custom-printed wallpaper with a landscape featuring a scene from mythology or one that presents a perfect backdrop for placing idols, while simultaneously creating a theatrical setting for your daily prayer.
Almost every large temple in India has a lotus pond that adds to its beauty. You can replicate the effect in your pooja space by decorating the wall with a lotus-print wall paper or a scene of a pond with lotus plants, like on this wall.
If your pooja space is located in a dark corner or recess, using bright orange or yellow wallpaper can bring in a touch of sunshine and brighten up the area. In this home, the printed wall paper has the image of the sun in a corner – an auspicious element that represents the sun god.
In a modern minimalist home that uses muted shades of white and dark brown, a bright coloured wall paper might seem out of place. A perfect option for pooja space wall paper in such as home is a custom-printed version with symbols or designs that beautify the area without clashing with the design theme. The simple Om symbol and peacock feather motifs in this pooja area blend well with the modern theme of the home.
Decorating the pooja wall with wallpaper that has a glossy and reflective finish brings more light to the area. The geometric printed wall paper in this pooja space features silver with a mirror-like effect that reflects the space in the narrow recess to make it look larger than it is.
Using a shiny yellow wall paper on the background wall of your pooja area gives it a touch of warmth, recreating the effect of sunlight. In addition, it provides a nice contrast for dark stone idols, while complementing the brass pooja accessories such as lamps and bells.
If you prefer a pooja ghar with a tranquil ambiance that makes it easy to pray or meditate, using a muted or pastel shade of wall paper with a soothing print such as waves or foliage can enhance the calmness of the setting.