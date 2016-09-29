8 Amazing Wall Papers for Your Pooja Ghar

In modern Indian homes, a pooja ghar is often placed against a corner wall or in dead space at the end of a passageway. How do you liven up the ambiance in the area to make it more conducive to prayer and meditation?

Wall papers are a quick and easy solution for adding colour, texture and style to a dull wall. Using them on the background wall of your pooja space can enhance the ambiance of the area. We’ve picked a few different wall paper ideas to provide inspiration.