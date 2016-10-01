14 of the Most Unusual Bedrooms You Have Seen

Sure, picking up a usual bedroom design idea is a cool thing to go with but not all the times, it is going to impress you. We spend almost 8 hours per day into our bedroom which means a big part of your life is gong to be spent there and thus, there is no reason to be boring and usual with choices for your bedroom. Next time you plan to get a new bedroom, or renovation or restoration, it is better to have a room that is as grand as your dreams as you are spending a huge part of your life lying right there on that piece of furniture.
To help you make a wise choice, homify team along with professional designers, have brought a glimpse to the strangest but can be adopted kind of bedrooms for your home that are sure to get you glued to this guide. Do not forget to leave us comments once you have gone through!
Another stunning bedroom design that seems to be made our of crystals, pearls and everything that shines. The box of the bed is illuminated and if we look at the bed itself, it looks like a complete room in itself that has a wall, a floor to lay upon and a ceiling within. A practical solution for small rooms.
A den or a cave, this bedroom looks really tough and unnatural at first glance but it definitely is not like that! A room with a strange ceiling, curved walls, no additional furniture and a matching bed is a great pick for your bedroom or make your guests feel surprised by placing it in your guest bedroom.
If there is something better than bed then it is having a bed support that is cushy and comfortable and somehow, this bed justifies this condition. The entire wall has been constructed out of soft material which is the major highlight here and is rare to be seen in ordinary house.
While woods are eternally favorite of all the Indians and is the primary element to be used for constructing furniture, sometimes, you can play with it as well. Get a bed design that looks like benches or chairs from your local cafeteria and create interesting visual elements by using matching decor.
While the bedroom is highly sophisticated and very much elegant, the entire look is surprising and strange for us. The walls shadows, unique lights hanging from ceiling and a completely white bed, looks like we are going to live into a villa inspired from the Taj Mahal.
What about having a bed for your kids that is inspired by the very famous Cinderella's story. Her carriage with a small bedding inside placed in any corner of the room! A girly thing to cheer up.
Oh and when you have something for your girl, do not forget to choose something for the baby boy as well. A racing car inspired bedroom will surely make him drool.
Creating a 3D effect on the wall, this simple and very basic bedroom looks like it is unfolding some magic behind the bed, just like a book! Very practical, this design can be easily followed back at home.
This is a quite popular bedroom setting which depicts the way our queens and the kings from the past used to sleep like. Get historical and use sheer curtains around the bed, use yellow bulb to make it look like actually historical.
Why panic if you can't bring the nature within your room? You can do your bit by incorporating artificial saplings on one end of the bed that makes it look like as if small plants are being grown inside it. What a brilliant idea for simple bed.
We have enough of circular beds placed lavishly in the center of the room and looking like a scene from some high budget movies but when we are planning for our homes, we need to consider the budget as well. This circular bed has been adjusted into a corner of the room which is the strangest thing we could see today. The rest is history.
Not too much happy with the idea of having a circular bed, then try having a circular bedroom sans furniture and much decor. Large doors and windows, light curtains, white paints and earthy flooring, isn't it weired?
Bedrooms are always designed with appealing colors that set your mood right but the Gotham lovers always want to bring black and gray to their homes and bedroom. Might be possible this weird combination of black, gray, and white will appeal you.
And this bedroom looks quite confused and energetic because of its unorganized and unplanned appearance. We can see white walls, wooden furniture, bright lights, black paint and mattresses and strange ceiling altogether. Sleep in comfort with confusion.
