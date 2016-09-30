Your browser is out-of-date.

A Bungalow in Vadodara Designed for a Modern Family

Bungalow , ZEAL Arch Designs ZEAL Arch Designs Modern style bedroom
Vadodara, a historically rich city in Gujarat, is peppered with both modern and traditional architectures, and we are here today to explore a lavish urban bungalow. Spacious and stylishly rendered interiors, sleek designs, beautiful patterns here and there make this abode a stunner. Bold hues, customised wall arts and contemporary lighting are added highlights of this residence. Creatively rendered by the interior architects at Zeal Arch Designs, this bungalow will surely inspire you with both its aesthetic and functional aspects.

Lofty and elegant facade

Bungalow Elevation ZEAL Arch Designs Modern houses
The double storey mansion is an impressive sight, with its grey and white colour palette, slim and tall pillars, and chic balcony and porch. Details like the cute window canopies and the towering niche with a rounded top add fashionable touches to the home. We also love the vibrant red and yellow interlocking pavers lining the expansive patio and parking space.

Live life king size

T.V. Panel ZEAL Arch Designs Modern living room
The double heighted living area looks so spacious, airy and bright, doesn’t it? Though white dominates the walls and the gleaming floor, decorative accents and furnishing add pops of colour here. The sleek and luxurious sofas offer cosy seating while a veneer finish trendy coffee table holds the look together. A tall and dark wall panel holds a trio of abstract artworks which lend a unique touch to the space, and another smooth panel holds the stylish entertainment unit. The ornate wrought iron and wood balustrade of the staircase and mezzanine add an arty feel here, while sleek niches in the corner hold vibrant flower vases.

Classy dining

Dining Area ZEAL Arch Designs Modern dining room
A glass and chrome table accompanied by futuristic chairs with bold-hued backs make the dining space deliciously inviting. Wooden panels lend contrast and warmth to the white walls, while tasteful accent lighting engulfs the area in a soothing glow. Tall vases holding bright flowers and a passionate three-piece artwork add oodles of pizzazz for inspired mealtimes.

Bold and beautiful kitchen

Modular Kitchen ZEAL Arch Designs Modern kitchen
Generous splashes of red pepper the glossy white environs of the modular kitchen for a look that leaves a lasting impression. The U-shaped kitchen provides ample space for executing all chores and moving around without bumping into things. And the sleek cabinets let you store food, crockery, cutlery, and much more. It is admirable how frosted glass has been used for some of the storage units for an interesting textural effect.

Sophisticated bedroom

Master Beroom ZEAL Arch Designs Modern style bedroom
Rendered in pale pistachio green and white, the sober and inviting bedroom promises undisturbed calm and leisure. A large and modish veneer finished bed takes the centre stage, while a stylish wooden panel adds a cosy, warm touch behind the headboard. The intricately patterned brass wall installation makes for a lavish touch, while the soft blue couch beckons you to sink into its luxurious depths.

An arty bathroom

Bungalow , ZEAL Arch Designs ZEAL Arch Designs Modern bathroom Building,Mirror,Plumbing fixture,Sink,Lighting,Interior design,Flooring,Floor,Bathroom,House
The floral patterned tiles in this sophisticated black and grey bathroom lend an exclusive artistic touch, which livens up the aura of refreshment. Rendered with taste and creativity, this brightly illuminated space comes with modish fixtures, a simple mirror and a clear glass shower partition which contributes to the classy feel.  

This elegant and inspiring bungalow in Vadodara is a fascinating medley of colours, patterns and smart ideas. Here’s another tour you might like - The Sparkling Home of Chennai.

Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


