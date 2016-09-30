​A Simple Apartment in upcoming Vadodara

Vadodara is a well-known industrious town in Gujarat that has been making giant strides towards rapid technological advancement. The global flavor is slowly entering all quarters of this area and it is reflected even in the homes and offices that dot the landscape of this town. We invite you to visit this three-bedroom home in Vadodara that has been designed by the interior architects at Zeal Arch Designs. The contemporary style and the sophisticated aura of the home will leave you inspired!
The false ceiling panels and the layered look renders a very unique and beautiful aura to the space. The wooden rendition of birds in flight on the three accent panels in front of the robust wall in brown makes the space come alive. The brick finishes on the side also add some personality to the space, while the panel in the ceiling acts as the perfect base for the milky white fans. Marble glistens underfoot while the slim entertainment unit creates a contemporary look.
Distinct layers of false ceiling textures have been used in order to create a look of structured style. The wooden panel that goes from one end of the ceiling and dips on to the wall to stop short of the couch has a vibrant piece of art displayed on it. The beige couches perfectly fit the modern style with striped cushions for a fitting contrast. The coffee table with the movable bench in white ties in the monochrome feel of the space.
The main hall is a play of neat lines that can be seen in the floating shelves and the coffee table as well. The blinds give company to the beige couch while the simple dining table brings in a vibrant pop of wooden polish. The separating wall, on one hand, stops halfway and renders privacy, while on the other, it is well utilized to hold the entertainment unit.
The kitchen comes high gloss finishes that render a cool and swanky style to the space. The wood textured panels envelope the service counter and create a separate area that makes functioning in the kitchen much more organized and easier.
Sophisticated yet vibrant—that is the best way to describe this dining space. The glass top table has a brown tint to match the mocha wooden chairs with their upholstery. The wallpaper has a brick illustration that makes for a homely vibe while around the corner, one can find open shelves and a basin with a round ornate mirror.
The bedroom has a brilliant traffic stopping combination of brown, mustard and black while white completes the rest of the room. The bed and the other pieces of furniture have a mustard colored wooden-textured laminate that sits well with the grill board behind the headboard.
The stylish grill board finished with PU has been applied to the other end of the bed to hold the television.
