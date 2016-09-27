Interesting Origami house in Bangalore

Residences are as individualistic inside as they are outside and display the owner’s taste as much as the architect or designer’s personal creativity and ability to bring to dreams to life. When Mr. Jayaram gave his vision of a duplex dream home in Bangalore which would represent the Japanese art of origami to architects, most of them were flummoxed as they were used to traditional designs. Budding designers, Archemist Architects took up the challenge and created this beautiful origami style abode which is perfectly suited to the corner plot.
Though the dominant color on the outside and inside is white, there are interesting pops of bright colors across the residence that makes it extremely likeable. Why don’t you explore this uniquely designed house with us to see which if it is the whites you prefer or the colorful pops?
Each section of this house, from façade to interiors has been styled with geometric designs that appear like delicate folds of paper. The side profile of the building shows the rear entrance and a pretty niche in the wall for keeping flower pots. Built on two levels with parking region at the basement, the home appears as if the upper sections are suspended in air.
Monochrome color palette of the living room has been broken by colorful green cushions and tiny prints on the wall. The display unit has been designed in the shape of a square that extends all the way to dining area adjacent to living room. Comfortable U shaped sofa with grey coffee table serves as a perfect region for formal meetings with friends and business associates. Attractively designed false ceiling with combination of recessed lights and back-lights to give its edges a luminous glow adds to the brightness in the eclectic living room.
Every home needs an informal region where family members can spend time together in the evening or discuss matters of importance without worrying about guests interrupting their discussion. Designers Archemist have designed this beautiful lounge in the first floor that has comfortable space for relaxation over long chats interspersed with long hours of audio-visual entertainment. Left corner of the entertainment unit has a deep niche in the wall to accommodate a carved idol of Ganesha on a marble pedestal with back-lights that glow at all hours of the day and night.
Natural light and green vistas are the mainstay of this monochrome bedroom with backdrop of enchanting wallpaper with forest scenery. Simple in design and layout, the monochrome bedroom plays footsie with silver and lavender color tones too which bring vibrancy into the area. Clever integration of wallpaper pattern into the walkin wardrobes and potted plants in this space shows how seamlessly colors can become a part of furniture to create a sleek sleeping region.
From the living room we head towards the dining area adjacent to it with dazzling white interiors and pretty green chairs. Located between the kitchen and living area, this room is not very spacious as most traditional dining rooms and the only furniture here are the dining table and chairs. To make the region lively and interesting, three classic style chandeliers like giant tulips hanging upside down adorn the space above dining table.
Though white and grey background brings a feeling of minimalist beauty to the bedroom, the bright red framework outlined on the wall and stylish chair of same color give it style and substance. Ceiling to floor wardrobes have a mix of red and grey patterns on the surface to integrate them into the space. Sprightly bedroom is anything but simple with a floating study table and red nightstand beside the bed and sufficient storage area to store everything neatly out of sight.
