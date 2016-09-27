Interesting Origami house in Bangalore

Residences are as individualistic inside as they are outside and display the owner’s taste as much as the architect or designer’s personal creativity and ability to bring to dreams to life. When Mr. Jayaram gave his vision of a duplex dream home in Bangalore which would represent the Japanese art of origami to architects, most of them were flummoxed as they were used to traditional designs. Budding designers, Archemist Architects took up the challenge and created this beautiful origami style abode which is perfectly suited to the corner plot.

Though the dominant color on the outside and inside is white, there are interesting pops of bright colors across the residence that makes it extremely likeable. Why don’t you explore this uniquely designed house with us to see which if it is the whites you prefer or the colorful pops?