A Small but Elegant Home in Noida

Singh Residence, StudioEzube
We are in the fast developing Indian city of Noida today, and the Singh Residence has caught our eye with its elegant and tastefully designed interiors. Rendered creatively by the architects at Studio Ezube, the stylish abode flaunts cosy furnishing, ornate patterns, sleek and modish designs, and pretty hues. Gorgeous lighting and smart false ceilings add pizzazz to the rooms, while wood has been used artfully to ensure a subtle sense of earthiness. Read on to discover more about this beautiful residence replete with urban comforts.

Lavish living space

Singh Residence, StudioEzube
A regal aura pervades this living area, thanks to the elegant high backed chairs, the velveteen couch, the richly patterned cushions, the elegant coffee table, and the posh ottomans. The ornate wallpaper adds a dash of classy glamour here, while an artwork and quirky side table in solid wood complete the aesthetic appeal.

Textures and patterns

Singh Residence, StudioEzube
Here’s another seating area decked with sleek but luxurious sofas that come with gorgeously patterned upholstery. The high-backed chairs flaunt unique flourishes on their tops, while a textured wooden panel holds the TV and offers visual depth. Artworks, a glorious chandelier, and serene touches like the statue of the Buddha, fill the room with an inviting aura.

Glitzy dining area

Singh Residence, StudioEzube
The ornately carved backs of the chairs surrounding the glass-topped table lend a luxurious feel to the dining space. Trendy lights enclosed in sleek glass bottles have been suspended at different lengths from a strip of wood on the ceiling. And they come together to resemble a futuristic and dazzling chandelier of sorts! Tall and slim niches hold artefacts and make for a minimalistic yet sophisticated look here.

A blue bedroom

Singh Residence, StudioEzube
Different soothing shades of blue, like teal, turquoise and navy have been used in creative doses to infuse the bedroom with a relaxing and cool vibe. The window screens are beautifully patterned, while the tufted headboard makes for a classy appeal. Vibrant pillows add a dollop of liveliness to the otherwise serene room.

Contemporary storage

Singh Residence, StudioEzube
Creamy white hues pair with the rich darkness of wood to create storage solutions which are trendy, sleek and pleasing. A simple dark panel holds the TV, while a wall-mounted console table with drawers offer storage room for odds and ends. It also helps in displaying knickknacks and photographs. The extremely sleek and smart closet on the right charmed us too, with its pretty geometrical pattern near the base and minimalistic handles.

Refreshing retreat

Singh Residence, StudioEzube
The compact but tastefully adorned bathroom is nothing short of a rejuvenating retreat, with its earthy-hued tiles, ethnic patterns on the wall, the sensuously curvy counter, and a sleek boat-like vessel that holds vibrant flowers. Mirrored panels lend the illusion of spaciousness, besides serving their utilitarian purpose too.

Wowed by the wide variety of designs, patterns and colours used in this abode? We are too. Take another tour for more ideas - Opulent and Open Hyderabad Bungalow.

An Affordable 650 Sqft Apartment in Chennai Planned for a Couple
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


