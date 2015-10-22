Home office desk ideas

This beautiful piece shows how angular elegance can be achieved. The diagonal lines of this home office desk presents great craftsmanship. This desk is a different take on what a regular desk usually is because it has been built with a modern approach. Also, the choice of sturdy wood with various shades of warm brown gives this desk much personality. The shape of this home office desk also procures ease of access and it leaves much leg room when working as well as offering storage on the left hand side.