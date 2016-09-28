15 iron bars that make your home beautiful and safe

When we design our homes, we need to consider a lot of factors, apart from providing beauty and style to make it secure and safe. And that's why the choice of protections and bars that we put into it must be well thought and considered while respecting the architecture of your home and of course, must be inline to your taste and needs.
Iron bars are resilient and they come in a wide array of designs ranging from classic ones to elaborate, stylish to beautiful and might be included in interiors, exterior windows, doors and other preventing the intrusions and accidents. In this books, we are going to discuss 15 brilliant ideas that can make your home look fabulous and feel protected through iron bars. Follow us.
The protections all aspects of houses and the stairs are one of them. A well-protected staircase can prevent accidents. Do consult professional for new designs and accurate measurement.
The facade of your house speaks about the personality and choice of its inhabitants. Bars can replace and protect the often decorated houses as per the style and architecture of the home of the house but most importantly, it marks the boundary into the street, avoiding any interference of the strangers.
These bars, though smaller in size, also have details that make them safer, for example, sharp points on top can prevent someone wants to sneak peek into your home.
Iron bars can be placed at different locations in different styles. In this design, we can see the curls different types of curls in which the bars have been intertwined at the top while the bottom tapered to prevent the entry of animals or keeping the small kids safer inside the house.
Such designs are ideal to protect the access to the front door especially if it is made of woods.
The combination of Iron and Brick is very interesting. Iron and Brick come together to create a kind of highly protected windows offering exceptional decor item while you provide high security to the house to the outside.
And in this picture, we can see the same concept but in a more discreet and modern style where the simplicity of straight lines are dominating the lattice of the house.
You can also combine style to enrich the decorating the exteriors of your home. Gates with traditional charm of wrought irons can be accompanied by iron bars to create a balanced design. Black, Gray and White are the most common colors in these types of sculptures. However, the iron bars can be painted as per the preferences and taste of each person.
If your facade has a beautiful garden at the front of your house then let it stand as a part of decoration at your home.Remember that when choosing the wall or fence to provide protection to your home, you must keep the architectural style that characterizes it, so if your house is modern, a grid of stainless steel in combination with black stone will give a stylish look and avant-garde, as you can see in this picture.
Knowing that your house is safe will make you feel reassured that by what comes your home, you enjoy it to the fullest. In big cities, we can see that the exteriors of your home have protections at strategic points. One of them are windows that have the design of iron and the other has an electrified grille for home protection.
Iron is a durable and versatile material that can be used in almost all the diversity in styles that can be worked. Maintenance of this metal is simple and can be cleaned via soap or water and in case of worn out paints then it is best to remove the paints and repaint it completely.
As mentioned in the previous point, the iron has an amazing ability to adapt to all architectural styles and combined with other materials offering spectacular designs, as you can see in this image.
In another example to cover the windows of the hosue, especially when your house is at street level, wrought iron can provid a special and charming look to the front of the house. You can combie it with other materials and metals like wood on the front door or add details like small lamps and lanterns.
For those who have a modern taste, the stylish grille is the most suitable choice for you. You are not only protecting your doors but also including a perfola which adds a sensational and distinctive element, while eliminating anyone to jump and enter your home.
Geometries and designs can vary and as we can see through the list as well. A grate with circular pattern adds a movement to the grid that allows the movement of light and fresh air into the home but nothing from intruders.
The front door of your house can also include beautifully designed wrought iron as shown above. Not only it gives exceptional decor, gives security and style.
