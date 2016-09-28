Your browser is out-of-date.

15 iron bars that make your home beautiful and safe

Ruqaiyya Hussain Ruqaiyya Hussain
Realizacja ogrodzenia 9, Armet Armet Garden Fencing & walls
When we design our homes, we need to consider a lot of factors, apart from providing beauty and style to make it secure and safe. And that's why the choice of protections and bars that we put into it must be well thought and considered while respecting the architecture of your home and of course, must be inline to your taste and needs.

Iron bars are resilient and they come in a wide array of designs ranging from classic ones to elaborate, stylish to beautiful and might be included in interiors, exterior windows, doors and other preventing the intrusions and accidents. In this books, we are going to discuss 15 brilliant ideas that can make your home look fabulous and feel protected through iron bars. Follow us.

1. Iron Stairs for Access

Realizacja ogrodzenia 2, Armet Armet Garden Fencing & walls
Armet

Armet
Armet
Armet

The protections all aspects of houses and the stairs are one of them. A well-protected staircase can prevent accidents. Do consult professional for new designs and accurate measurement.

2. Imposing Grille on the Main Facade

Realizacja ogrodzenia 9, Armet Armet Garden Fencing & walls
Armet

Armet
Armet
Armet

The facade of your house speaks about the personality and choice of its inhabitants. Bars can replace and protect the often decorated houses as per the style and architecture of the home of the house but most importantly, it marks the boundary into the street, avoiding any interference of the strangers.

3. Small Idea for Smaller Homes

Realizacja ogrodzenia 7, Armet Armet Garden Fencing & walls
Armet

Armet
Armet
Armet

These bars, though smaller in size, also have details that make them safer, for example, sharp points on top can prevent someone wants to sneak peek into your home.

Must Read: Ideal gates for Homes

4. Curls and Straight

Realizacja Ogrodzenia 1, Armet Armet Garden Fencing & walls
Armet

Armet
Armet
Armet

Iron bars can be placed at different locations in different styles. In this design, we can see the curls different types of curls in which the bars have been intertwined at the top while the bottom tapered to prevent the entry of animals or keeping the small kids safer inside the house. 

Such designs are ideal to protect the access to the front door especially if it is made of woods.

5. Iron and Brick

French Chateaux, Allan Malouf Arquitetura e Interiores Allan Malouf Arquitetura e Interiores Classic style windows & doors
Allan Malouf Arquitetura e Interiores

Allan Malouf Arquitetura e Interiores
Allan Malouf Arquitetura e Interiores
Allan Malouf Arquitetura e Interiores

The combination of Iron and Brick is very interesting. Iron and Brick come together to create a kind of highly protected windows offering exceptional decor item while you provide high security to the house to the outside.

6. Same Style and Same Decor

Realizacja ogrodzenia 7, Armet Armet Garden Fencing & walls
Armet

Armet
Armet
Armet

And in this picture, we can see the same concept but in a more discreet and modern style where the simplicity of straight lines are dominating the lattice of the house.


7. Colors and classic shapes combined with modern touches

Die Vielfallt der Zäune, Triumph-Zaunsysteme Triumph-Zaunsysteme Garden Fencing & walls
Triumph-Zaunsysteme

Triumph-Zaunsysteme
Triumph-Zaunsysteme
Triumph-Zaunsysteme

You can also combine style to enrich the decorating the exteriors of your home. Gates with traditional charm of wrought irons can be accompanied by iron bars to create a balanced design. Black, Gray and White are the most common colors in these types of sculptures. However, the iron bars can be painted as per the preferences and taste of each person.

8. Stainless Steel

Ogrodzenia tradycyjne, Armet Armet Garden Fencing & walls
Armet

Armet
Armet
Armet

If your facade has a beautiful garden at the front of your house then let it stand as a part of decoration at your home.Remember that when choosing the wall or fence to provide protection to your home, you must keep the architectural style that characterizes it, so if your house is modern, a grid of stainless steel in combination with black stone will give a stylish look and avant-garde, as you can see in this picture.

9. Balconies and Windows

Ogrodzenia nierdzewne, Armet Armet Garden Fencing & walls
Armet

Armet
Armet
Armet

Knowing that your house is safe will make you feel reassured that by what comes your home, you enjoy it to the fullest. In big cities, we can see that the exteriors of your home have protections at strategic points. One of them are windows that have the design of iron and the other has an electrified grille for home protection.

10. Make a good choice

homify Garden Fencing & walls
homify

homify
homify
homify

Iron is a durable and versatile material that can be used in almost all the diversity in styles that can be worked. Maintenance of this metal is simple and can be cleaned via soap or water and in case of worn out paints then it is best to remove the paints and repaint it completely. 

11. Something for Everyone

Ogrodzenia tradycyjne, Armet Armet Garden Fencing & walls
Armet

Armet
Armet
Armet

As mentioned in the previous point, the iron has an amazing ability to adapt to all architectural styles and combined with other materials offering spectacular designs, as you can see in this image.

12. Charming Facade

MISION DE LANDA, SANTIAGO PARDO ARQUITECTO SANTIAGO PARDO ARQUITECTO Single family home
SANTIAGO PARDO ARQUITECTO

SANTIAGO PARDO ARQUITECTO
SANTIAGO PARDO ARQUITECTO
SANTIAGO PARDO ARQUITECTO

In another example to cover the windows of the hosue, especially when your house is at street level, wrought iron can provid a special and charming look to the front of the house. You can combie it with other materials and metals like wood on the front door or add details like small lamps and lanterns.

13. Grate and pergola

Casa FS55, Taller Estilo Arquitectura Taller Estilo Arquitectura Modern houses
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

For those who have a modern taste, the stylish grille is the most suitable choice for you. You are not only protecting your doors but also including a perfola which adds a sensational and distinctive element, while eliminating anyone to jump and enter your home. 

14. Original Designs

Casa Sorteo Tec No.191, ARQUIPLAN ARQUIPLAN Modern houses
ARQUIPLAN

ARQUIPLAN
ARQUIPLAN
ARQUIPLAN

Geometries and designs can vary and as we can see through the list as well. A grate with circular pattern adds a movement to the grid that allows the movement of light and fresh air into the home but nothing from intruders.

15. Authentically Stylish

Residencia Unifamiliar AI, Jader e Ivan Arquitetos Jader e Ivan Arquitetos Modern houses
Jader e Ivan Arquitetos

Jader e Ivan Arquitetos
Jader e Ivan Arquitetos
Jader e Ivan Arquitetos

The front door of your house can also include beautifully designed wrought iron as shown above. Not only it gives exceptional decor, gives security and style. 

Which do you prefer? We invite you to tell us in the comments.

A Small but Elegant Home in Noida
Where you will love to use Iron bars in your home?


Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

