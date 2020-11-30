7 Vastu tips for inviting wealth into your home

Vastu Shastra is an ancient Indian system of architecture that prescribes the dos and don'ts for designing and building a home to maximize happiness and prosperity. All of us would love to have a home that is blessed with wealth, so there’s no harm in trying to achieve this by using Vastu principles aimed at keeping Lord Kuber, the god of wealth, happy.

Many of the principles are more relevant to home construction as they prescribe the right direction in which a particular room or feature must be placed. However, with the current trend of apartment living, we have to make the most of an available space and are often restricted from breaking down the outer walls of the unit to meet Vastu's directional guidelines.

We’ve picked these simple Vastu tips that anyone can use to improve the flow of wealth into their home. All you need is a compass to get an idea of the direction of the layout.