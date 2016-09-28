Infusing Rustic Charm In A Lively Family House in Bangalore

We just love this exquisite dining area with its rich and elegantly designed wooden furniture! The slatted backs of the chairs are reminiscent of the open slatted structure on the porch and the design is further replicated in the spaced floating shelves that carry a number of art pieces and decorative items that add oodles of sophistication to the room!

De Square architects have brilliantly executed the close-to-nature design that was envisioned for this gorgeous home, integrating it holistically with its natural environs and imbuing it with stylish rusticity. Looking for more ideas, here is another home tour - Opulent and Open Hyderabad Bungalow!