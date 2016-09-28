Infusing Rustic Charm In A Lively Family House in Bangalore

When you own a spacious house in the premium Koramangala area of cosmopolitan Bangalore, you definitely want to take full advantage of the open space, natural light and green environment while designing your stylish and beautiful residence. To this end, employing an expert team of architects who can execute your vision to perfection becomes a wise choice. De Square architects did a marvellous job of renovating a spacious old house within its existing structure. Emphasis was laid on retaining open spaces and green elements so no trees were cut either. Let’s explore this amazing home that marries natural surroundings with comfort and style to optimum advantage!
The designer masonry walls and slatted gate of the façade give us a hint of the rustic elements that lie within. Combined with the large double terrace, these elements cause the house to look open and welcoming and very much in tune with its natural surroundings!
What a lovely place to relax and enjoy the garden! We love the open slatted structure on one side of the porch – what a stylish effect that blends beautifully with the plants and the wooden sofa! The glass doors behind the sofa are a fine example of the open-plan design of this lovely home.
Approaching the open slatted structure, we find that it conceals a nook for removing one’s footwear before entering the house. What lucky shoes to have such a stylish retreat! With a sleek bench for sitting, a designer brick wall behind, the stylish slats to one side and a trendy bamboo roof above, can we have a more attractive nook in which to remove our footwear?
The double terrace is a green haven, just perfect for communing with nature! The brick wall behind and the array of potted plants all around create a lovely ambience to be enjoyed from below the garden umbrella.
Not keen to go into the house after doing a bit of gardening on the terrace? Just wash your hands in this nifty terrace arrangement! What a convenient little washbasin and bench nestled within a rustic bamboo enclosure!
We just love this exquisite dining area with its rich and elegantly designed wooden furniture! The slatted backs of the chairs are reminiscent of the open slatted structure on the porch and the design is further replicated in the spaced floating shelves that carry a number of art pieces and decorative items that add oodles of sophistication to the room!
De Square architects have brilliantly executed the close-to-nature design that was envisioned for this gorgeous home, integrating it holistically with its natural environs and imbuing it with stylish rusticity.