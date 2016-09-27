Innovative Ideas In An Apartment in Bangalore

When it comes to buying your own home there’s no place like Bangalore for a range of beautiful properties to fit every budget! And when it comes to designing interiors to fit every budget, one go-to team is Archemist Architects who believe in innovative architecture that’s light on the pocket! Today we’ll have a look at a stylish residence designed by this expert team of architects – a comfortable, modern home that resonates being in trendy Bangalore. Let’s see the magic
The living room is spacious and cosy with a remarkable colour scheme based on an elegant combination of cool white and warm brown, but with delightful blue accents that liven up the ambience! The brick veneer on some of the walls adds a rustic flavour that goes well with the classy, rich wooden furniture. The hanging lights in the cosy nook look elegant while the recessed lights exude stylish modernity.
Looking at the living area from another angle, we cannot but marvel at the carved woodwork that adds a dollop of glamour, taking the simple white and brown colour palette to quite another level of elegance! The unusual design of the ceiling fan adds a modish touch.
The dining area is a fascinating blend of elements. The glass-topped wooden table with its sleek wooden chairs, the brick veneer, and the Ganesh statuette create a warm and cosy environment. Enlivening the ambience are the blue accent panels, the trendy recessed lights and fan, and the elegant lamps – all combining for a contemporary, elegant effect! We catch a glimpse of a lovely blue and white floral panel in the kitchen area.
The kitchen is a model of linear functionality that is warmed by a medley of colours! The beige furniture and splashback, grey fridge, patterned countertop, purple flowers in the elegant vase and blue accent panels cohesively create a welcoming ambience. The intriguing design of the bar stools and the recessed lights of the countertop add to the overall trendiness.
The master bedroom is oh so refined! We love the different colours, materials and textures that meld so beautifully to create a sophisticated and comfortable room. As seen earlier, the unique fan and the wooden carving add glamour while the blue accent panel is reminiscent of a calm blue ocean, enhancing a sense of tranquillity in the bedroom.
The children’s room has a futuristic appeal with its contemporary beds, sleek furniture, and patterned monochromatic wall with snazzy blue shelves! The golden blind is an unexpected accessory that warms and livens up the room.
Archemist Architects have fashioned a unique home using a number of novel ideas! A medley of elements comes together to form a stylish and trendy home.