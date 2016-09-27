Innovative Ideas In An Apartment in Bangalore

The children’s room has a futuristic appeal with its contemporary beds, sleek furniture, and patterned monochromatic wall with snazzy blue shelves! The golden blind is an unexpected accessory that warms and livens up the room.

Archemist Architects have fashioned a unique home using a number of novel ideas! A medley of elements comes together to form a stylish and trendy home.