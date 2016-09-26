A Beautiful Home That Invites the Sunlight In

Growing urbanization and need for faster commuting facilities is leading to gradual reduction in tree cover around the world and it is rare to find an abode that is close to nature as the one we are going to tour today. The home featured here is situated close to verdant greenery in Crimea region of Russia and has been designed by Alexander Mow of Versal Projects. Built on two levels, this modern villa has been designed by lavish use of natural and man-made elements to create an restful abode of comfort and luxury.
Every inch of its interiors have been decorated with a combination of neutral and earthy color tones to maintain its proximity to nature while exuding warmth and hospitality. We shall take a detailed tour of every important section of the house to give you a complete picture of its nature inspired interior and carefully selected furniture that are complimentary to each other.
The eclectic living room here is designed like an entertainment zone with large television dominating the display unit and sofas arranged neatly before it instead of being arranged in the traditional semi-circular way. The use of wood across the floor and colorful rug of earthy tones has created a warm atmosphere for family members to relax while enjoying television or just chatting away with guests. Enchanting collection of charcoal etchings of family members and landscapes on the display unit create interesting conversation as family members reminecense about occassions and memories when they were created.
Like all other rooms of the house this dining room also has been designed with understated elegance with combination of neutral tones and earthy elements. Use of off-white tiles against furniture of similar color retains a continuous pattern while teal and white curtains bring lively element to the space. The cozy dining room is located close to the kitchen, making it easy for the cook to serve up delicacies and regular meals for friends and family waiting at the table.
Monochrome color palette may be the mainstay of this eclectic kitchen but that does not hamper its warmth as the cabinets are all constructed out of wood which is both sturdy and pleasing to the eye. Stainless steel appliances set into the wall admist wooden cabinets save on floor space covered with white ceramic tiles.
The architects have created a private dressing area to select outfits and try them on that also serves as a spacious walk-in wardrobe and shoe rack. Open shelves of various sizes fitted with hanger rods serve to stock dresses of varied shapes and sizes while smaller shelves at the bottom are ideal for stocking up shoes. The room is cleverly placed close to the bedrooms for easy accessibility and has a wooden door with frosted glass on upper section for privacy.
With a home as beautiful as this and surroundings just as enchanting, who would like to drive to an office and sit at a chair looking out at dull buildings? The owners envisioned that they would be tempted to spend more time at home surrounded by nature and family so asked to create a home office which would have an informal atmosphere with all facilities. We see a pleasant work environment that has all basic essentials to keep the user engaged within its earthy ambience with adequate lighting from natural and artificial resources.
The spacious bedroom may look simple with a mix of earthy colors but the artistic chandelier here lends a classic flair to the region in partnership with the wall sconce shaped like a candlestand. Soothing off white walls and white roof create a dreamy effect in partnership with curtains that have same color palette as the rest of the room. The chesterfield headboard and futoon bring charm to the bed. Classic style dressing table and dresser bring functionality and aesthetics to the stylish bedroom.
The colorful mix of brown and grey tones form a striking contrast against white background to create a room of soothing simplicity and comfort for the growing son. Study table with multiple drawers, spacious wardrobes, trendy chair, open book shelf and cozy window seat are essential furniture pieces of the room which have all been fitted against the wall to leave as much empty floor space as possible in the center of the spacious bedroom.
Teal and white colors bring classic elegance to this moderate bathroom fitted with a spacious bathtub and all other essentials. Lack of storage area has made this region absolutely clutter-free as adequate lighting and window fill it with natural light through the day. The simple sink with cabinet is the sole storage area that offers sufficient room for arranging essential toiletries.
A tour of this beautiful home would be incomplete without a special mention of its attractive wooden staircase connecting floors in the most traditional manner. Keeping in mind the neutral color tone of the house, the wooden staircase is pale brown instead of standard dark brown or black. The railings and balustrade have been carefully crafted out of finest wood and polished to glossy finish to bring out its fine grains and match the stunning interiors of the house.
If living close to nature has been your cherished dream then you can make it true by reading through this ideabook about A modern home surrounded by nature.