A Beautiful Home That Invites the Sunlight In

Growing urbanization and need for faster commuting facilities is leading to gradual reduction in tree cover around the world and it is rare to find an abode that is close to nature as the one we are going to tour today. The home featured here is situated close to verdant greenery in Crimea region of Russia and has been designed by Alexander Mow of Versal Projects. Built on two levels, this modern villa has been designed by lavish use of natural and man-made elements to create an restful abode of comfort and luxury.

Every inch of its interiors have been decorated with a combination of neutral and earthy color tones to maintain its proximity to nature while exuding warmth and hospitality. We shall take a detailed tour of every important section of the house to give you a complete picture of its nature inspired interior and carefully selected furniture that are complimentary to each other.