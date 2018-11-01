7 Mistakes to Avoid as per Vastu Shashtra at Your Home

Turning a house into a home requires a great deal of work. The people, the things and the ambiance; when all combine, they together lend a harmony and energy to their surroundings. The effect of energies is well entrenched in many cultures. In the the Hindu culture, it is an elaborately documented and time tested subject referred to as Vastu Shastra.
As per Vastu Shastra, all the above elements have their own and combined energies. Any disturbance in the harmony of these energies can have ripple effects on the well being of the occupants of the house. Enhancement of positive energy and lessening of negative energy is the aim and Vastu principles have specific guidelines on to how, where and what must be planned in terms of design and architecture of the house to achieve this. Room planning and placement of furniture even is recommended in specific detail.
If you are in the process of construction of a new house or decorating an existing one all by yourself or hiring a professional, include these simple tips and you will witness a definitive change in your lifestyle.
Colors used in the house can make or break your mood. You might not be aware of it, but they do have a significant effect on the behavior of the occupants. That is why, dark colors need to be avoided as per Vastu.
Try to opt for colors like blue, yellow, white, and dark green. Some of the shades that you need to avoid are red, black, and grey (mostly at the entrance). For those who like the concept of color break, paint one wall of the house in dark color and let the others breathe in some brighter shades.
Anything related to thorns must be avoided in general. The same goes with plants. You need to avoid plants like cactus. Also, the plants with red flowers and bonsai trees should not to be placed inside the house.
You may need to avoid placing potted plants in the northeast corner of the house. Even the north and east walls are forbidden for such placement. Opt for something auspicious like the basil and money plant, as they are known for bringing prosperity and wealth.
Direction is of immense importance in Vastu shastra and there are guidelines for almost every aspect of home in terms of what is a good or bad direction. For example, this is what Vastu recommends about the direction of the bed and your own sleeping position. Never place your bed in the northern corner of the house as it is said to bring bad dreams and negative vibes. Also, you should avoid sleeping in the north direction for better lifestyle.
Exposed beams are a big no according to the rules of Vaastu. They tend to leave a depressing effect on the family members which can to lead to disagreements and arguments. If you find it difficult to remove the exposed beams, at least avoid sitting below the overhead beams.
False ceilings can help you mask these beams, plus they are also aesthetically appealing and can be customized to tiniest of detail.
Clutter is any way is the sign of chaos and even Vaastu is against it. Vaastu believes that cluttering of things around the bed and sitting area is associated with negative vibes. Bedroom is an area where you find peace.
Don’t place anything under the bed as they can affect the subconscious mind and cause disruption during the sleep. Go by the strict rules of Vaastu and it even forbids placing shoes under the bed. Always try to keep the bedroom neat and clean, making the place optimal for a peaceful sleep.
For the northern corners of the house, you should go for the water elements. Anything like RO, water bottles or washrooms can be in this corner of the house. If you live in a bungalow or row house and have some open area outdoors, consider installing a water fountain or a small artificial pond like this one.
Take a look at these stunning ideas to integrate water in the garden.
Mirrors are known to hinder your sleep. Any reputed Vastu Designer will always keep the mirrors away from the normal sight, especially away from the bed. This is known to help ward off all negative energies from the room.
Whatever is displayed in your home, it should be pleasing to the eyes, bringing happiness to those who see it. It is said that your home is where you heart is so make sure that you fill it with the right things at the right place. By observing the principles of Vastu one can lead a happier and more prosperous life.