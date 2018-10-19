14 Things Guests Hate When they Visit your Home

We love it when family and friends gather for dinner parties during weekends or some special occasions. Food, drink, and gossip, the fun in unlimited on such days, but did you know that one of the major topics of discussion at such parties is your house? Interior, décor, and even the carpets are discussed for their aesthetic values.
We want to warn you in advance that it is going to be a revealing article, uncovering all the secrets your guests can talk about your house. Mainly it is dislike; so, gather the guts to listen to some bitter truth.
We can’t blame it on the guests for talking about this frustrating experience as waiting at the door for someone to open is quite annoying. Especially when you find the doorbells to be muted or broken. So, shun away your laziness and call a technician today only.
The only thing annoying than a host asking you to take off your shoes is, not finding a place to keep your shoes.
Never underestimate one’s shoes, we never know how precious the shoes are to them. Assign a subtle space for shoes, if you want them off the feet.
Being a guest one of the most hesitating part of a party is finding the washroom. A good host will never let the guests ask for one. Make sure you tell your guests about it in advance. Believe us; you are saving them from a lot embarrassment.
Having convenient drawers and towel racks not only improve the aesthetic value of a room, but also give the ease of locating washroom essentials for your guests. Being at a place that you are not used to, it is difficult to find small things like towels and toilet rolls.
We humans have a tendency to get a bit nosey, no matter where we are. So, if you are planning to hide your things behind those huge cupboards, drop the plan. A better idea will be sticking to open closets so that the guests won’t have to spend hours imagining the assets behind those closed doors.
Well, this is a party and you need to let your guests relax by keeping things a little informal. In order to become a great host people sometimes reach the limit of sophistication and that causes insecurity and discomfort among guests.
Your house is beautiful and your guests are going to appreciate it any way but, you don’t have to harp about it as it can stimulate a sense of awkwardness.
Allowing the guests to contribute in the party arrangement will make them feel included. Else, they might feel left aside and ignored.
We all have varying ambient temperatures, but it won’t go well with all the guests. While some like it a bit toasty the others will demand an open window.
There are often three age groups that need to be focused during a party. While a low floor arrangement will work best for the young and mid aged guests, for the elders you need to look for something pretty comfortable.
You may have a deep passion for certain music or painting, but asking guest’s opinion will only make them uncomfortable. Think twice before asking for an outlook on such topics.
Some of us like jazz while others go for the beats of the 90s. What’s best suited for a party? Whatever you play, make sure it is upbeat and relevant as no one is interested in your personal favorites.
Even having a great sense of style can create envy in the guests. Better don’t flaunt it too much.
If the arrangement is too cozy and pleasant, your guests are going to hate departing from your place.
Click here for some great architectural examples.