A Smartly Furnished Small Studio Apartment in Chennai

Living in a bustling city with property prices at a premium can mean that your dream house is rather smaller than you’d imagined! However, an expert team of architects can make even your small home a mini-paradise. One such home is a small vertical studio apartment with a small private garden, located in Chennai, that we’ll be looking at today. The architects at Urban Shaastra Design Studio undertook the project and through efficient designing based on the concept of three intersecting volumes and a base, created a compact, stylish and low-maintenance home in keeping with the fast-paced life of a modern metropolis. Let’s explore!
What an amazing storage idea! The in-built shelves of the staircase form a stylish geometrical design when closed and are so practical too! The large window allows ample natural light to enter the house.
The double height living area that bisects the house is the primary volume as visualized by the architects. The contemporary white colour palette gives the illusion of space and is tastefully relieved of monotony by the row of vibrant cushions making a delightful splash of colour! The stylish wooden bookshelf, floor, and matching rug add warmth and cosiness to the décor and the glass-topped coffee table looks sophisticated indeed. The large windows are a source of natural light and, thanks to its height, the living room serves as a fount of brightness that extends to the upper levels.
One of the two secondary volumes consists of the kitchen and bathroom. The steps leading from the living area to the kitchen are a small but clever feature that ups the style quotient considerably! The modern white theme continues here as well, with the dark wooden floor and maroon fridge adding rich warmth to the ambience. The textured splashback looks attractive in the midst of the pristine linear functionality of this space.
The staircase is a geometrical beauty in white and chrome, topped with rich wooden steps. We love the colour combination as well as the elegant rods extending upwards from the steps!
The other secondary volume contains the bedroom, which is a comfortable vision in cool white and warm brown wood. The contrasting cushions on the cosy bed add a splash of colour and the elegant lamp hanging over the bed also plays a significant role in enhancing the décor. The stylish staircase continues up to the roof deck, the glass window of which permits a flood of natural light inside.
This small vertical apartment is a smart creation by Urban Shaastra Design Studio, with a sensible and stylish choice of colours, materials and designs! Take a look at another home tour for amazing ideas - A Simple Home in Vadodara Made for a Happy Life!