A Smartly Furnished Small Studio Apartment in Chennai

The other secondary volume contains the bedroom, which is a comfortable vision in cool white and warm brown wood. The contrasting cushions on the cosy bed add a splash of colour and the elegant lamp hanging over the bed also plays a significant role in enhancing the décor. The stylish staircase continues up to the roof deck, the glass window of which permits a flood of natural light inside.

This small vertical apartment is a smart creation by Urban Shaastra Design Studio, with a sensible and stylish choice of colours, materials and designs!