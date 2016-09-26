Your browser is out-of-date.

An Updated Simple Home for Modern Family

Justwords Justwords
Переработка квартиры 1962 года, Дизайн студия Александра Скирды ВЕРСАЛЬПРОЕКТ Дизайн студия Александра Скирды ВЕРСАЛЬПРОЕКТ Eclectic style dining room
The attractive city of Simferopol on the Crimean peninsula may be a matter of dispute between Ukraine and Russia, but there can be no dispute whatsoever that this comfortable Simferopol home is a picture of style and sophistication! Wrought by the expert hands of Interior Architects at Design Studio Alexander Mow Versalproekt, we have before us a classy contemporary residence with rustic elements. Let’s take a tour!

​The Stylish Living Room

Переработка квартиры 1962 года, Дизайн студия Александра Скирды ВЕРСАЛЬПРОЕКТ Дизайн студия Александра Скирды ВЕРСАЛЬПРОЕКТ Eclectic style living room
Enhanced by the predominantly white colour palette, the living room looks spacious and bright. Adding to the elegant ambience are the glass-topped coffee table, comfortable sofa, and cool grey rug and doors. We love the rusticity of the floor and of the brick veneer on the far wall and fireplace, while the colourful paintings on glossy black backgrounds are a truly ingenious and striking touch!

​A Delightful Dining Area

Переработка квартиры 1962 года, Дизайн студия Александра Скирды ВЕРСАЛЬПРОЕКТ Дизайн студия Александра Скирды ВЕРСАЛЬПРОЕКТ Eclectic style dining room
Here is a fine example of minimalist elegance! The combination of soft cream, immaculate white and elegant grey makes for a stunning effect in the dining area! We just love the look of the wooden chairs – the natural beige adds warmth to the room, making it perfect for a cosy meal. The large painting on the wall adds a pretty splash of colour but the highlight of the room is definitely the light fixture hanging from the ceiling – it’s a perfect dollop of glamour that takes this minimalist room to another level!

​The Immaculate, Minimalist Kitchen

Переработка квартиры 1962 года, Дизайн студия Александра Скирды ВЕРСАЛЬПРОЕКТ Дизайн студия Александра Скирды ВЕРСАЛЬПРОЕКТ Industrial style kitchen
The kitchen is a picture of pristine modern minimalism. The torch-like lights above are an excellent trendy choice to match the contemporary look of the gleaming white cupboards and light grey floor. The appliances and fittings are neat and functional while the brick veneer of the splashback adds an unexpected rustic element that breaks the white monotony.

​Tranquillity In The Bedroom

Переработка квартиры 1962 года, Дизайн студия Александра Скирды ВЕРСАЛЬПРОЕКТ Дизайн студия Александра Скирды ВЕРСАЛЬПРОЕКТ Minimalist bedroom
What a serene ambience in the bedroom! The combination of white and beige with the rich wooden furniture and one large painting is soothing and sophisticated. A thumbs-up to the pleasing pink flowers in the pot that are very much in harmony with the tranquillity of the room.

​Magic Of Mirrors In The Bathroom

Переработка квартиры 1962 года, Дизайн студия Александра Скирды ВЕРСАЛЬПРОЕКТ Дизайн студия Александра Скирды ВЕРСАЛЬПРОЕКТ Eclectic style bathroom
The bathroom is a masterpiece of mirrors! Note the mirrored walls that create the illusion of space, which is further heightened by the light hues of the walls and fittings. The rustic texture of the base of the bathtub is a perfect match for the beige and white tones that prevail in this space.

​Pretty Colours In The Child’s Room

Переработка квартиры 1962 года, Дизайн студия Александра Скирды ВЕРСАЛЬПРОЕКТ Дизайн студия Александра Скирды ВЕРСАЛЬПРОЕКТ Eclectic style nursery/kids room
White is the base colour in the child’s room as well but is beautifully enlivened with pink, blue and green, making it a vibrant and attractive space. The framed prints on the wall add a splash of colour while the wooden furniture provides warmth.

​The Elegant Study Desk

Переработка квартиры 1962 года, Дизайн студия Александра Скирды ВЕРСАЛЬПРОЕКТ Дизайн студия Александра Скирды ВЕРСАЛЬПРОЕКТ Eclectic style nursery/kids room
Looking at the child’s room from another angle, we have to admire the minimalist, functional and stylish floating shelf and desk below.  

Design Studio Alexander Mow Versalproekt have made a unique statement in architecture, blending contemporary and rustic features within a functional but elegant minimalist décor. For more ideas, take a look at another home tour - A Joyful Villa in Hyderabad that Has it All!

An L-shaped house, ultimately cozy for your living
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


