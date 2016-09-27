A Fascinating Home with Whimsical Touches

Who doesn’t want a bit of magic in their lives? The house that we will explore today comes with unusual and dreamy touches that create magic every single day for its owners. Situated in Simferopol, the abode has been chiefly rendered in white, grey and light wooden hues which make for a sophisticated and soothing living experience. But what we fell in love with are its quirky ceiling shapes, innovative wall decor schemes, creative lighting, and unique textures and pattern plays. The bathroom is especially stunning with its clever use of mirrors and glass. Modern furnishing and trendy appliances help the residence in ensuring both comfort and convenience for the inhabitants. The credit for this whimsical and exclusively designed home goes to the interior architects at Design Studio of Alexander Mow Versalproekt.
The slightly curved edges of the wooden ceiling make this smart and cosy den stand out. The beautiful white textured panel embedded in the wall flaunts concealed golden lighting, while a smooth and gleaming panel holds the TV. A chic study nook has been created on the left side of the entertainment unit, while a plush sofa peppered with satiny, vibrant pillows promise hours of comfort during relaxation. The rug adds a lavish touch to the warm wooden floor.
The open kitchen is compact yet extremely functional, with contrasting dark and white cabinets offering ample room for storage. But the way the entire length of the backsplash has been adorned with decorative panels depicting a snow-laden landscape, takes our breath away. The heat of the kitchen simply disappears when you gaze at the snow on the lofty trees, doesn’t it? The smooth textures of these panels also help you to clean them easily. Sleek chrome appliances add to the fashion quotient o the space too.
The breakfast nook right opposite the kitchen is a curvy affair in light-hued wood, and offers seating for quite a number of people. The decorative panels we saw in the kitchen make an appearance here too, and the window allows sunlight to enter the space effortlessly. A sleek TV has been mounted on the wall so that you don’t miss out on your favourite show while enjoying a yummy meal.
The meandering white pattern decking the grey walls of this arty bedroom looks like the depiction of the breath we exhale. It’s simply unique, and when combined with the collage of the floral artwork, the effect is gorgeous. The comfy bed comes with backrests on two sides and looks subtly lavish, thanks to the silky grey throw. A couple of floating shelves have been attached with the bed to hold essentials, while a wall-mounted TV in the corner entertains you while you are unwinding.
The closet doors remind us of the snowy landscape decor we saw in the kitchen, and add a dollop of imaginative bliss in this bedroom. A chic arch separates a slim sliver of the bedroom from the sleeping area, and creates a separate nook for the treadmill and dressing unit. So, work out while you enjoy the view of the cityscape or get ready easily before heading out.
Mirrors behind the sink and on the ceiling create a dazzling and eye-catching ambiance for this blue, white and grey bathroom. Endless reflection make the space look bigger than it is, while modish sanitary wares celebrate the contemporary design spirit without missing a beat. The floor resembles a bed of stones which lend a subtle earthy touch here, and the wall behind the WC features a niche which flaunts an exciting medley of mirror and glass. Dapper glass screens separate the slim tub and shower, while the white tiled wall inside depicts a beautiful scene from life under the sea. Fantasy and rejuvenation come together in this one-of-a-kind bathroom!
Inspired by the unique and stunning elements of this stylish and imaginative home? We are too! Take another tour for more ideas - A Joyful Villa in Hyderabad that Has it All.