A Fascinating Home with Whimsical Touches

Mirrors behind the sink and on the ceiling create a dazzling and eye-catching ambiance for this blue, white and grey bathroom. Endless reflection make the space look bigger than it is, while modish sanitary wares celebrate the contemporary design spirit without missing a beat. The floor resembles a bed of stones which lend a subtle earthy touch here, and the wall behind the WC features a niche which flaunts an exciting medley of mirror and glass. Dapper glass screens separate the slim tub and shower, while the white tiled wall inside depicts a beautiful scene from life under the sea. Fantasy and rejuvenation come together in this one-of-a-kind bathroom!

Inspired by the unique and stunning elements of this stylish and imaginative home? We are too! Take another tour for more ideas - A Joyful Villa in Hyderabad that Has it All.